CHULA VISTA — The Holtville High School girls basketball team rallied from a 21-9 halftime deficit to defeat Otay Ranch High School, 41-40, in the quarterfinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs here on Friday, Feb. 18.

The 10th-seeded Vikings (16-7 overall) outscored the second-seeded Mustangs 16-6 in the third quarter to close the margin to 27-25 and used a 16-13 fourth quarter to get the win.

“We changed things up defensively in the second half and it got us going,” said Murray Anderson, Holtville’s eighth-year head coach. “Offensively we were doing some things wrong in the first half and it hurt us but we got them corrected at halftime.”

Holtville High School junior Kamryn Walker takes a shot during the Vikings’ CIF-San Diego Section Division II quarterfinal game against Otay Ranch High in Chula Vista on Friday, Feb. 18. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS

Leading 39-37 with 18 seconds left, Holtville sophomore Vanessa Gonzalez was fouled and converted both free throws to give the Vikings a 41-37 advantage. Otay Ranch drilled a three-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to close the margin to 41-40, but the Vikings inbounded the ball and the clock expired.

“We talked at halftime about how we had to believe we could come back and win it and we found a way to get it done,” said Vikings’ junior guard Kamryn Walker. “We were able to hit some shots in the second half and everything started going for us.”

Walker led Holtville with 21 points, 13 rebounds and six steals. Senior Orian Anderson finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Vikings now advance to the Division II semifinals where they will meet Imperial Valley League rival Imperial at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, for a berth in the championship game. The third-seeded Tigers defeated 11th-seeded Pacific Ridge of Carlsbad, 44-29, in a quarterfinal matchup in Imperial on Friday, Feb. 18.

In the other Division II semifinal, top-seeded Fallbrook will host fifth-seeded Eastlake of Chula Vista at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Fallbrook.

Other Imperial Valley girls teams still in the postseason include Calipatria, which is now in the Division V semifinals after the ninth-seeded Hornets blew out top-seeded Bayfront Charter of Chula Vista, 63-31, on Friday, Feb. 18.

The Hornets will meet fourth-seeded Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. in Blythe. The Desert League champion Yellowjackets beat fifth-seeded Ocean View Christian of San Diego, 62-25, in the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 18.

The Hornets and Yellowjackets have met three times this season in DL play with Palo Verde holding a 2-1 advantage.