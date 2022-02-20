Meat and Music Mark Imperial’s Market Days

IMPERIAL — A new champion of tri-tip has been crowned in Imperial. Double D’s Gourmet Seasoning won the 10th annual Imperial 2022 Tri-Tip Cook-Off on Saturday, Feb. 19.

“It’s unbelievable,” Double D team caption Derrick Daniell said after the awards ceremony. “It’s heartwarming. We all came together in a last-minute deal and we just put it together, and fortunately, by the grace of God, everybody, and the judges, everybody liked what we brought to the party and it worked out.”

Adam Foley with Double D’s Gourmet Seasoning flips the cooking tri-tip during the 10th annual Imperial 2022 Tri-Tip Cook-Off during the Market Days Blues, Brews, and BBQ on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 19. Double D’s won the grand championship on Saturday. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

The tri-tip cook-off was part of a combined Imperial Market Days and music event, aptly titled Blues, Brews, and BBQ.

This was Double D’s first-ever competition, said Daniell, of Holtville. He has been a judge before at the cook-off but had never competed. The team only a week to prepare, he added.

Double D’s Gourmet Seasoning not only won the Grand Champion title but also Best Barbeque Inspired Dessert and third place for both the Barbecue Inspired Drink and Barbecue Side Dish.

Seven grilling teams were competing in this year’s cook-off, coming from all over the Valley. In addition to Double D’s, teams competing were Leroy’s, Bury Meat in BBQ, Moose Grillers, IV Grill Society, J&J Tire Service, and Secondhand Smoke. Second place overall was Bury Meat in BBQ and third overall was IV Grill Society.

There were trophies and money prizes for first through third place in five categories; IV Grill Society won the top prize in People’s Choice, Best Barbeque Inspired Beverage and Best Side Dish. Overall Judges Choice Tri-Tip champion was Double D’s.

This was IV Grill Society’s first time competing in the competition as well, team captain Eve Garinian. She said she was overwhelmed by the response from the community. The team’s booth was the first to run out of food.

Downtown Imperial saw a hefty number of people out and about tasting barbecue and listening to good tunes during the Imperial Market Days Blues, Brews, and BBQ on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 19. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“This is our first time since we started competing in backyard barbecue, and we’re like, surprised that we got it,” said Garinian, of Imperial.

The air on Saturday was filled with the smoke from all the grills firing. All good smells, of course, bringing throngs of people to the booths to get a taste of what was cooking. Tickets changed hands and plates were passed to people eager to sample the competition meat and side dishes.

Some booths had lines that stretched across the street and onto the sidewalk on the other side. Once the grand champion was announced Saturday evening, Double D’s booth instantly had a huge line of people waiting to try the winning tri-tip.

Daniel Bonte performs during the Imperial Market Days Blues, Brews, and BBQ on Saturday evening, Feb. 19. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Friends Clarissa Cota of Calexico and Joey Espinoza of El Centro came because of an invitation by a mutual friend and were happy to see the response from the community for the Market Days event.

“I think it’s a great way to bring the community together but also to support local restaurants instead of going to chain ones,” Cota said.

Imperial resident Raley Riddle and Holtville resident Megan Martin said they came specifically for Bury Meat in BBQ because “that guy makes the best meat ever” Riddle said.

“I will go anywhere if that man is cooking,” she added.

“I like it, especially since we don’t have the rib cook-off in Holtville,” Martin about the Imperial event. “It’s a fun thing to come and do. I like meat!”

The tri-tip cook-off was started in 2012 through a desire to start a tradition in Imperial that is different from other food events in the Imperial Valley. A City Council member at the time pushed for tri-tip and city decided to go along with it, according to Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale.

Since then, the cook-off has exploded in popularity and attendance, he said. This year there were not as many competitors and maybe smaller numbers of people, but Dale said he knows it will grow again and be part of Imperial’s rebuilding after COVID.

“We are just glad to get back to doing things, we’ve got to as a society start getting out to do things and interact and build things,” Dale said, “and this is our way of doing it in a big way and starting over.”

The Moose Grillers team makes fried cauliflower at its booth during the 10th annual Imperial 2022 Tri-Tip Cook-Off at the Market Days Blues, Brews, and BBQ on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 19. Double D’s won the grand championship on Saturday. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

The tri-tip cook-off certainly appeared to be the focal point of the day, yet for some music was key, with three performers gracing the stage. The Sultan of Blues opened up the afternoon, following by Lazy Brad Lewis, and the night finished with headliner Daniel Bonte and the Bona Fides.

All of it was enjoyed by many, who were just thankful to see many events getting back to normal.

“We came out for a little ride and to just enjoy the day,” said Jimmy Gonzalez of El Centro, who was with his wife, Kathy Gonzalez. “Finally after two years of not being able to go out because of the pandemic! Hopefully this stuff is all over and we can go back to our lives.”