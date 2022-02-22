Blustery Presidents Day Brings Brush Fires

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Thanks to a blustery Presidents Day, the Imperial County Fire Department juggled various wind-whipped brush fires that broke out throughout the day.

“None of the fires are caused by the wind, however, they were affected by the wind,” Imperial County Deputy Fire Chief Salvador Flores said on Tuesday, Feb. 22. “The suppression efforts were affected by the wind.”

On Monday, Feb. 21, six brush fires broke out in Imperial County, five of which were handled by the Imperial County Fire Department. The sixth brush fire broke out within the Calexico Fire Department’s jurisdiction, Flores said.

“You guys out there have been seeing strong winds for the last couple of days, especially (Feb. 21). Looks like you had gusts as high as close to 50 miles an hour,” said Marvin Percha, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Phoenix bureau.

Four of the five county fires were put out almost immediately, including two in the Calipatria and Niland areas and two around Brawley. The largest fire, most intense, and what would prove the most difficult for fire crews was located on the south end of the Valley, off Wormwood Road between Schaniel Road and West Lyons Road, earning it the name “the Wormwood Fire.”

Engulfing 81.7 acres of land, the three-alarm fire drew out 30 fire personnel from the surrounding areas, including the El Centro, Holtville, Westmorland, the Naval Air Facility El Centro fire departments. The county Fire Department drew in engines from its various stations, including Imperial, Seeley, and Ocotillo.

Imperial County Fire Department fire engines are at the scene of a third-alarm fire burning near Lyons and Wormwood roads in the New River bottom on Monday, Feb. 21. More than 80 acres burned through Tuesday, Feb. 22. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“On top of all that, the Red Cross assisted the incident by providing hydration and meals for the crews,” Deputy Chief Flores said.

Although the fire was still burning as of Tuesday morning, Flores said the fire was considered contained and was going to be closely monitored until it was extinguished.

“The 81-acre fire is still being monitored now … it’s contained, however, because it’s very hard to put everything out, especially with the wind still going, it is still burning,” he said. “We’re confident that it’s not going to go anywhere else. It’s just contained within its perimeter, and we’re just monitoring it for now.”

National Weather Service’s Percha warned that the winds would continue through Wednesday, Feb. 23, particularly in the west side of the county, while the eastern side could see a reduction sooner.

“We’re going to be dealing with a lot of wind at least through the next day or so,” he added on Tuesday.

The lesser fires the county dealt with on Monday included Calipatria, where a vehicle fire ignited brush in the surrounding area near the 8000 block of Highway 111, causing a small two-alarm fire and making it the only fire that the county could speak to the cause of.

The second fire was located between Niland and Calipatria, off of Sinclair Road, in an agricultural field. While the cause of the fire is unknown, the fire occurred on a “no burn day,” according to Flores, eliminating the possibility of an agricultural burning gone wrong. The fire was for the most part a single-alarm fire, with only one small part becoming a two-alarm that required assistance, but it was able to be extinguished relatively quickly.

In Brawley, a rubbish fire broke out in an empty lot off of the 800 block Highway 78, which was another partial two-alarm fire that required county, the city of Imperial, and city of Westmorland fire departments to help extinguish the flames.

The final of the four extinguished fires — the smallest — a small brush fire in the center median of Highway 86 just off of Keystone Road, right outside of Brawley. This fire only needed one engine to extinguish it.

Information from the Calexico Fire Department was not immediately available.