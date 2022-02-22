PHOTOS: American Legion Unit 138 Happenings

HOLTVILLE — The Bradley-Keffer American Legion Post 138 was busy recently, with the legion helping to put flags out for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 21, and the auxiliary holding its annual Carrot Festival bake sale and basket raffle on Feb. 13.

The Turner family, including 12-year-old Halle Turner, and Micah Harris were up early putting up flags around Holt Park and surrounding businesses, according to Carlos Zaragoza.

Meanwhile, Karen Gibbs stated the auxiliary is grateful to all the merchants and restaurants who donated gifts and gift cards. Its proceeds help support veterans and the auxiliary’s Girls State delegate.

The auxiliary will also host a rummage sale whose proceeds will benefit veterans from 7 a.m. to noon on March 4 and 5 at the American Legion, 225 W. Cedar Ave., Holtville.