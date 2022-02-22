SOFTBALL: Vikings Open Season With Two Wins

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School softball team opened its 2022 season with a pair of victories, defeating Sweetwater High in National City on Tuesday, Feb. 15, then shutting out La Jolla High here on Friday, Feb. 18.

The Vikings, defending CIF-San Diego Section Division IV champions, got a one-hit shutout victory from junior pitcher Kalli Strahm against La Jolla as they scored a 10-0 win in five innings.

Strahm struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in five innings of work.

At the plate, junior Sofie Irungaray led the way with two hits and two RBIs while sophomores Kaitlyn Havens and Brooke Strahm both had one hit and one RBI. Vikings’ junior Demi Johnston scored three runs, while senior Jordan Segura scored twice as did sophomore Anneliese Gutierrez.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Holtville held on to beat Sweetwater, 9-8, in the season-opener for both squads. The Vikings jumped out with three runs in the top of the first inning only to see Sweetwater come back with two in the bottom half of the inning.

Holtville scored one in the third to take a 4-2 advantage, but Sweetwater plated three runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 5-4. The Vikings added a run in the fourth and four in the fifth to open a 9-4 lead, only to see the Red Devils come back with three in the bottom of the seventh and make the score 9-8 before Holtville could get the final out.

Kalli Strahm pitched a complete game, allowing eight runs on 10 hits, striking out four and not walking a batter.

Collecting two hits each for the Vikings was sophomore McKinzie Toth, Irungaray, Johnston and freshman Melissa Lopez. Irungaray drove in two runs while Toth and Lopez scored two runs each.

Holtville is competing in the Gold and Silver Tournament with continues with the Vikings traveling to San Diego for a matchup with Canyon Crest Academy at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. They will wrap up the tournament with a game on Saturday, Feb. 26, against an opponent yet to be determined.