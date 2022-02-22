WRESTLING: Three Vikings Headed to State Meet

EL CAJON — Wrestling can be a grueling sport. It’s a test of strength, skill and discipline.

Wrestlers prepare for one match at a dual meet and three to five matches at a normal two-day tournament. Eight matches over two days is enough to wear down even the most experienced high school wrestler. How about a freshman?

Holtville High freshman Dion Johnston had eight matches at the CIF-San Diego Section Masters tournament at Christian High in El Cajon on Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19. But his ultimate goal was realized as he finished in fourth place in the 122-pound division to secure a spot at the CIF-State Wrestling Championships.

“It was tough. I was so tired,” said the 14-year-old Johnston. “I figured that I’d already made it this far, I just needed to push through and finish this.”

According to his father, Vikings’ longtime head wrestling coach C.J. Johnston, Dion Johnston will be the first Holtville freshman to compete at the state competition in 32 years.

“He came out super confident on day two and he pulled it out,” C.J. Johnston said. “Most guys who lose early don’t make it back to the medal round, but his confidence went a long way when he saw the draw he had.”

Dion Johnston lost his second match of the tournament on Friday, Feb. 19, by pin to Badr Hage Hassan of Del Norte High of San Diego to put him in the consolation bracket. He would need to win five straight matches to get to the state championships and that’s what he did, including a pinfall victory over Hassan in the match to get him to state.

“I think some of the revenge matches got him going as he had to beat the kid from Brawley and rematch with the kid who beat him,” C.J. Johnston said. “He sent four seniors home for the season.”

Holtville High School senior Donovan Johnston (third from the left) gets his second-place medal in the 128-pound division at the CIF-San Diego Section Masters tournament at Christian High in El Cajon on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Vikings finished fifth as a team, the highest the school has finished since 1998. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE WRESTLING

The state championships are scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb. 24, and continue through Saturday, Feb. 26, at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. With three Holtville wrestlers making it to state, it is the most from the school in more than 32 years.

Dion Johnston will join his senior brother Donovan Johnston who finished second at Masters in the 128-pound division. Johnston won three matches then lost to Paul Kelly of Poway in the third round of the championship match.

The third Viking heading to the state championships is 147-pound senior Payton Iten who took fourth place. After losing in the semifinals, Iten won the consolation semifinal to qualify for state, beating Jonathan Saenz of Canyon Crest Academy of San Diego, by decision 5-3.

As a team, Holtville finished fifth, its highest finish at Masters in 24 years.

“Prior to CIF our practices have been pretty good,” C.J. Johnston said. “We been doing more drilling and positioning and we found ourselves in those positions this weekend that we’d worked on the last few weeks.”

Placing at Masters but not qualifying for state was 162-pound sophomore Seth Iten who took fifth place with a 6-0 win over Brawley’s Alejandro Flores. The top four in each weight division move on to the state championships.

Other Vikings competing at Masters included, 134-pound junior Axel Banda (0-2 record at Masters), 140-pound junior Joshua Enriquez (1-2), 172-pound junior Daniel Ledesma (2-2), 184-pound senior Benjamin Betancourt (3-2), 197-pound junior Elliot Ortiz (1-2), 222-pound senior Alan Marquez (3-2) and 287-pound junior Alexis Roldon (1-2).

Poway won the team competition with 416 points, followed by Rancho Bernardo (255.5), Brawley (160.5), Granite Hills (143.5) and Holtville (107). The Masters featured wrestlers from 72 San Diego Section teams.

Other wrestlers from the Imperial Valley headed to the state championships are, Brawley Union High’s Evan Valez (fourth place at 108 pounds), Matthew Gutierrez (fourth place at 172 pounds), Steven Solis (fourth place at 184 pounds), Robert Platt (second place at 197 pounds), and David Martinez (fourth place at 222 pounds), plus Imperial’s Christopher Guizar (fourth place at 134 pounds).