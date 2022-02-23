Air Show Gala Puts on the Ritz

BRAWLEY — Glitz, glam, and the chance to be social butterflies, that’s part of the allure of the annual Airshow Gala, which was moved from the fall to February on account of COVID restrictions.

Hosted by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce at Del Rio Country Club in Brawley on Friday night, Feb. 18, regional chamber President Anne Irigoyen said this is a night that gives people a chance to get dressed up, socialize and have fun as well as honoring the integral position of the Navy in the Imperial Valley.

“It’s exciting, a little emotional, because it’s been so long and I almost feel like it is shining a light on what could be the end of the tunnel,” Irigoyen said of being able to have such an event after two years. “We’re getting together again, we are celebrating, being with friends and family.”

The theme of the night was “Treasured Moments,” calling for guests to treasure the small moments of life and to celebrate being together.

Sailors from Naval Air Facility El Centro were honored at the annual Airshow Gala at Del Rio Country Club on Friday evening, Feb. 18. The event was hosted by Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Sailors from the Naval Air Facility El Centro were honored Friday night, a tradition going back a dozen or more years, according to Irigoyen. She said the awards given to the sailors in attendance were the chamber’s way of giving back and honoring those stationed in the Valley.

Petty Office Second Class Roderick Martinez of Brigham City, Utah, was named Junior Sailor of the Year, the first of three honors for the night.

Martinez said he has enjoyed being at NAF El Centro, but he will soon be moving on. “It’s a bittersweet moment, but as part of the military you have to be for that too,” he said

Petty Officer Second Class Juan Gonzalez was honored and 2022 Sailor of the Year during the Air Show Gala at Del Rio Country Club on Friday evening, Feb. 18. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It feels extraordinary, it feels amazing,” Martinez said of the gala and his award. “I’ve never been to one of these and to see the massive amount of people that support the city is absolutely amazing.”

Sailor of the Year was Petty Officer Second Juan Gonzalez from Long Beach, a physician’s assistant on the base who the commanders said was very much respected for his work and sense of humor. In regards to his award, Gonzalez said he felt like he “was not worthy, (he) just shut up and did his job.”

“I feel good, really appreciative, I didn’t know El Centro or the Imperial Valley was such a military town,” Gonzalez said. “It really nice to see people come out here and support us, and vice versa us supporting them.”

Senior Sailor of the year was Petty Office First Class Edgar Garcia of Los Angeles and was at Friday night’s dinner with his wife. Garcia is the anti-terrorism officer on the base, and will be part of the security for the airshow in March.

Petty Officer First Class Edgar Garcia was honored and 2022 Senior Sailor of the Year during the Air Show Gala at Del Rio Country Club on Friday evening, Feb. 18. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s a testament, I feel, to the leaders I have. They’ve helped mold me into the leader I have become and everyone under me, who all trust me to lead them,” Garcia said.

Money raised from Friday night’s ticket sales and the silent auction will go toward the regional chamber, a portion to NAF El Centro sailors, and scholarships for Imperial Valley high school students. Irigoyen said it’s been tough to raise funds due to the two years of COVID restrictions.

Irigoyen added the base commanders have told her they will be pushing to hold the event again at the Navy base, where it has been held in the past.