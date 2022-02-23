Calexico’s Coffee with a Cop an Arresting Experience

CALEXICO — In what was his first and possibly his last Coffee with a Cop event, the officially retired Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo walked around and chatted up those in attendance at the event at Camarena Memorial Library.

Gerardo mostly held court with the teenagers who came out, sharing stories of what it was like growing up in Calexico, playing in Crummet Park behind the library and going to the high school.

He had not had a chance to do one of these events before he retired, and now that he is back holding down the fort while the city goes through the process to hire a new chief, Gerardo jumped at the chance attend.

“I love it, because I was with some high school kids earlier and I was able to tell them about how I used to play around here. I told them I went to high school here, I played football,” Gerardo Coffee with a Cop on Feb. 17. “They were like ‘Wow!’ and don’t realize that (connection).”

The chief was even showing off pictures of his dogs to some of the band students and telling them about being in the Calexico High School band in his youth.

Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo shows a picture of his dogs to Calexico High student Alexia Cruz, one of several Calexico High students who were at Coffee with a Cop at the Camarena Memorial Library on Feb. 17. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

He got a few questions about his retirement, one lady even asking why he was leaving especially after she realized he was a police chief who spoke Spanish. But Gerardo did assure her he is being involved in the hiring process of the next chief.

A lot of the questions asked on Feb. 17 from the high schoolers were about police work and how to become an officer in the future. Police Explorers on hand shared their experiences with those who were thinking about getting started in the program.

Calexico police Officer Mario Villapudua and Lt. Jesus Serrano were even discussing futures and careers with one group of juniors and seniors.

Bryan Cuadros was with the large group and said it was an interesting conversation with the officers. The Calexico High senior says police work isn’t something he is necessarily interested in, but he liked hearing the information from the Villapudua and Serrano.

Camarena Library Manager Lizeth Legaspi, whose husband is a sergeant on the force, said Coffee with a Cop has been an ongoing event at the library meant to give the community an opportunity to interact with the police in a more casual, positive manner. Before the pandemic, the event was held four or five times a year, the Feb. 17 event was the first time the event was held in quite some time.

“We are very grateful for everyone who is in attendance, especially to the Police Department for being able to stop by and get to know the community on a different basis,” Legaspi said.

A large number of teenagers could be seen hanging out with officers on the library patio, talking and munching on hotdogs and donuts and sipping coffee. Each table also had library brochures and free books donated by San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus.

Most said were students from Calexico High School who said they came for extra credit for a Spanish class, but others came with a desire to know what the police do.

Calexico Police Officer Miryam Vega speaks with Loli Torres (right) and her friend during Coffee with a Cop at the Camarena Memorial Library on Feb. 17. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Thirteen-year-old Kaitlyn Salinas was brought by her aunt, Brenda Ramirez, because of her interest in becoming a lawyer or crime investigator. Her aunt thought she should hear what the Explorers do before she makes a decision.

“I didn’t want to wait for her to get older, so I called the Police Department and they told me about this event,” Ramirez said. “So she is here to figure out if this is for her or not.”

Jose Valenzuela and Carlo Loyola honestly said they came for the extra credit and the food, but came away with a conversation on police equipment with officers.

“We asked questions about the equipment they had on and they told us about their knife to cut of the seatbelt and the stun gun,” Jose said. “It was kind of normal, they were very respectful and polite.”

Detective Miguel Carbajal said this is always a good time to interact with the community, especially creating mostly positive experiences for the students.

“It’s always a good thing to talk with the community, answer their questions, and have a good interaction with them,” he said. “In general they want to talk to us, they are curious and some have aspirations to become an officer when they get older.”

Officer Michael Gonzalez said he has gotten similar questions, and at other times has gotten different questions from the older groups such as how to protect their homes from burglaries in the neighborhood.

“This helps us bridge gaps. Sometimes the community just doesn’t trust their police officers,” Gonzalez said. “I think it’s a good way to bring awareness to the students, community, and business owners.”