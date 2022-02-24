GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers Trump Vikes in Semifinal

IMPERIAL — The Holtville High School girls basketball team got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 19-3 after the first quarter and lost, 51-34, to Imperial High in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II semifinals in front of a capacity crowd here on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The 10th-seeded Vikings (16-8 overall) rallied in the second quarter to close the margin to 25-17 at halftime and opened the third quarter with three points from senior Orian Anderson to narrow the gap to 25-20 with 6:35 left in the period.

The third-seeded Tigers (24-5 overall) were able to withstand the Vikings’ surge and won the third quarter 15-8 to lead 40-25 heading to the final period.

“Just like in the quarterfinals against Otay Ranch, we got off to such a slow start and had to try and dig ourselves out of a big hole,” said Murray Anderson, Holtville’s eighth-year head coach. “We made a run at them and got close in the third quarter but it was too much of a deficit to make up.”

The Vikings trailed Otay Ranch 21-9 at halftime of the Division II quarterfinal matchup in Chula Vista and rallied to win 41-40 on Friday, Feb. 18.

Imperial got a game-high 32 points from junior Sierra Morris and seven points from freshman Nayeli Cardona.

Holtville was led by Anderson who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. She had 15 of her 17 points in the second half, including all nine Vikings’ points in the fourth quarter.

Holtville High School junior Kamryn Walker goes up for a shot during the Vikings’ CIF-San Diego Section Division II semifinal game against Imperial on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“I wasn’t going to go out without a fight,” said the 18-year-old Orian Anderson. “We had to get some shots up to try and get back in the game and I was able to hit some long three-pointers.”

Orian Anderson finishes her high school basketball career at Holtville with 988 points, just 12 shy of the magical 1,000-point mark. Had Covid not wiped out half of her junior season and cause five cancellations during this season, she would have likely easily surpassed the 1,000-point plateau.

Vikings’ junior Kamryn Walker finished with seven points and six rebounds while junior Skylar Hanson had five points and six rebounds against the Tigers.

Imperial now moves on to the Division II championship game to face top-seeded Fallbrook, a 47-26 winner over Eastlake High of Chula Vista in the other semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The girls championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at San Marcos High School. The Division II boys championship game between fourth-seeded Mt. Carmel High of San Diego and second-seeded Otay Ranch of Chula Vista will follow the girls game at 7:30 p.m.

In the Division V girls semifinals, fourth-seeded Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe defeated ninth-seeded Calipatria High, 48-35, to advance to the championship game. The Yellowjackets will face sixth-seeded Sweetwater High of National City, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at Mira Mesa High in San Diego.