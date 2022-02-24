EL CENTRO — County Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado was found guilty of two felony counts of misappropriating public funds on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The two felony charges he faced stemmed from actions he took to block the garnishment of his paycheck for court-ordered spousal support, the county District Attorney’s Office stated.

Mercado had testified on Wednesday, Feb. 23 that he had never stolen one dime from the county or taxpayers, but he was not accused of theft, said Deputy DA Mario Vela, who prosecuted the case.

The jury found that Mercado had entered the county’s payroll system, which his department oversees, to prevent the garnishment of his wages.

Although Mercado may have earned his compensation, he was not legally entitled to the court-ordered wage garnishments, which were considered public funds, Vela said.

The DA’s Office was given indication that Mercado, who was elected in 2018, had intended to seek re-election this year, Vela said.

“This conviction will now prevent him from ever holding public office in the good state of California,” Vela said in a phone interview following the verdict’s announcement. “It just goes to show that no matter who you are, even an elected official, no one is above the law.”

Mercado’s conviction capped the second trial that he faced in connection to the charges the DA’s Office had initially filed against him in March 2021.

In November, a jury found him guilty of a misdemeanor charge of willful disobedience of a court order, but deadlocked 11-1 in favor of guilty for the two felony counts of misappropriating public funds, resulting in a mistrial on those two charges.

On Thursday, the jury deliberated for less than an hour following closing arguments in the morning. The evidence portion of Mercado’s trial started and concluded on Wednesday, after two days of jury selection, Vela said.

The relatively swift return of a verdict likely reflected the fact that Mercado’s second trial was limited to evidence related solely to the two felony charges, making it easier for the jury to understand, Vela said.

Mercado is scheduled to return to court on March 24 for sentencing on all three counts by county Judge Poli Flores Jr., who presided over both trials. Mercado’s defense attorney Steven Honse could not be reached for comment about whether Mercado intended to appeal his conviction.

Mercado potentially faces up to four years in prison for the two felony convictions, as well as 180 days in county jail for the misdemeanor conviction.

Because he is a public official, it is presumed that Mercado is ineligible for probation, Vela said. Yet, he stopped short of making any prediction about what sentence Mercado might receive.

Aside from his legal woes, Mercado was formally censured in December 2020 by the county Board of Supervisors for his failure to respond to representatives of a bond-rating company and failure to file the county’s adopted budget with the state.