CALEXICO — The years-long wait for funds to finish the Calexico West Port of Entry has ended. The federal government announced that some $100 million will go toward completing the final phase of the $400 million project started in late 2015.

The final phase, known as Phase 2B, will include the demolition of the existing port building and the construction of a new and expanded pedestrian processing facility.

The project will temporarily shift the processing of pedestrians to the adjacent historic customs house located at 340 E. First St. while maintaining operations.

Although a projected construction start date could not be determined, a spokesperson for the U.S. General Services Administration stated that a design contract might be awarded by the end of the year. The GSA oversees many federal construction projects.

Funding for the Phase 2B project was made available through the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in November, and which designated $3.4 billion for 26 major construction and modernization projects at land ports of entry.

The Biden Administration’s announcement of the funding on Friday, Feb. 25 was another milestone in the efforts to improve pedestrian access to the county in the city of Calexico, City Manager Miguel Figueroa said.

“This is another piece that will complement the restoration of downtown Calexico as it aligns with the vision that the city of Calexico is looking to implement with other infrastructure projects,” Figueroa said in a phone call.

The pending project will help reduce wait times and allow the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to more effectively deploy the latest technology to identify high-risk activity and shipments, combat drug trafficking, and increase operational security.

The Calexico West Port of Entry is considered the third busiest land port of entry in California, where an estimated 4 million northbound vehicles cross each year, as well as 4.8 million northbound pedestrians cross annually.

“Our infrastructure is in serious need of modernization, and these funds will ensure that our land ports can address supply chain issues and ease crossing wait times, all while creating good-paying local jobs,” said Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Chula Vista, in a press release the GSA distributed on Friday.

The funds will make the border crossing, originally built in 1974, more functional, sustainable and secure, and is expected to foster economic growth and job creation in the region, the GSA stated.

“Our underfunded and outdated infrastructure has real costs to families, our economy, and our global competitiveness,” said Senior Adviser and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu in a written statement.

The project will also incorporate sustainable construction materials to reduce the building’s environmental footprint.

Currently, the expansion project is in Phase 2A, which cost $191 million and was funded in the 2018-19 federal budget. It includes six new vehicle inspection lanes with canopies and booths, and a new port administration building. It is projected to be completed next year.

The $98 million Phase 1 was completed in fall 2018. It added three southbound inspection lanes, 10 northbound inspection lanes, a southbound bridge over the New River and a new headhouse. The project allowed the port to connect with Cesar Chavez Boulevard instead of the long-used access from Imperial Avenue, a move local officials agreed improved traffic flow.

As part of the $3.4 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds that GSA will expend on port modernization projects, more than $115 million will go to complete the modernization of the San Luis Land Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona.

The average land port of entry is nearly 40 years old and long overdue for upgrades, the GSA stated.