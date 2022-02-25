San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 25-27 – Jazz & Jams

Jazz takes a place of prominence this San Diego weekend, as it should with Fat Tuesday just around the corner. We’re a little far afield of New Orleans, but the party carries west pretty well.

The San Diego Kuumba Fest presents a showcase for Black American culture, including gospel, hip-hop, theater and dance. The event, sponsored by San Diego Repertory Theatre and San Diego Urban Warriors, continues Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27 at the Lyceum Theatre with an African marketplace, workshops, dance and spoken-word competitions and plays. Kuumba, by the way, means creativity in Swahili. Day passes range from $20-30.

The San Diego Jazz Party, opening Friday evening, offers classic, mainstream jazz during three days of performances at the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar. Fans can buy weekend passes for $250 or attend day sessions starting at $85. A late-night Saturday, Feb. 26 show costs $25. Performers include Dan Barrett, Houston Person Jr., Jason Wanner, Lizzy & the Triggermen and Richard Simon.

Join us this weekend for the 30th Annual Kuumba Festival. This 4-day family-friendly festival showcases arts that celebrates Black American culture in all its variety. Expect dance, spoken word poetry, discussions, gospel, hip-hop, unique vendors and more. https://t.co/5UQDurclJi pic.twitter.com/WxKvMZN1IJ — San Diego Repertory Theatre (@SanDiegoREP) February 23, 2022

Get a jump on Mardi Gras and head to the Gaslamp Quarter Friday and Saturday for a holiday pub crawl of 21 nightclubs, restaurants and bars along Fifth Avenue and beyond. Tickets include hosted-drink tickets and food and beverage specials. They’ll do it all again Tuesday for the proper Fat Tuesday. Walk-up tickets for Gaslamp Mardi Gras will be sold at American Junkie from 6-9 p.m. each night. Pre-sale prices were $45.

Pups invade Santee’s Town Center Community Park East at 11 a.m. Saturday for FidoFest, a street fair for bow-wows and their humans. There will be contests and “arfs” and crafts, and donations of leashes, pet food and toys also will be accepted for local shelters.

Continuum Arts & Pilates hosts a Black History Month celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday exploring “art as an act of resistance and collective healing” at the Star Theater in Oceanside. Local artists Alyssa Junious and BJ Robinson will highlight Black artists who’ve made an impact on them, and premiere a new piece inspired by photographer Gordon Parks. The free interactive event also includes the premiere of an original work and a Q&A.

Eddie Vedder is touring without Pearl Jam, but with his band the Earthlings. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer stops in at the Magnolia in El Cajon at 7:30 p.m. Sunday to promote his solo project “Earthling.” A limited number of tickets remain, starting at $179.

(Side note for others with a spot of nostalgia – Gary Numan, perhaps best known for the New Wave classic, “Cars,” takes the stage at The Observatory in North Park at 7 p.m. Saturday. General admission costs $32.50).

And a closing reminder – San Diego Museum Month wraps up Monday. Don’t miss the chance for half-price admission to more than 45 area museums, with a pass that can be picked up at Macy’s stores or one of several local library branches.

This story first appeared in Times of San Diego and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.