IMPERIAL — On Wednesday, Feb. 23, CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Worthington La Luna Family Apartments and a groundbreaking of the Worthington Del Sol Family Project in the city of Imperial.

County officials were on hand to applaud the completion of the apartments, including Imperial County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Ray Castillo and Deputy County Executive Officer Esperanza Colio, according to a county press release.

The Worthington La Luna Family Apartments will provide affordable housing in Imperial for farmworkers and their families, funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmworker Housing.

Imperial County official attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Worthington Del Sol Family and a ribbon cutting for Worthington La Luna Family Apartments in Imperial on Wednesday, Feb. 23. | COURTESY PHOTO

Phase I is a 66-unit development that has 12 one-bedroom, 36 two-bedroom, and 18 three-bedroom homes for farmworkers and their families. Each apartment includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, stove, and central air. Community amenities include an exercise room, computer lab, community room, on-site laundry, covered barbecue areas, and a playground for children.

The apartments have already received a certificate of occupancy and tenants have begun to move in.

The Worthington Del Sol Family Apartments will add an additional 48 units, totaling 114 units.

“Housing affordability has slowly become a major issue for our entire community, and even when I was mayor of El Centro in 2004, I worked hard to help get people into homes,” Castillo stated in the press release. “I applaud the city of Imperial, CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development, Strategic Growth Council, Assembly member Eduardo Garcia for his advocacy, and all others who helped make this project a reality for our hardworking farmworkers that help feed our county, state, and world.”

“We are proud to be able to bring 66 high-quality affordable homes for farmworkers to the community of Imperial,” stated Paul Salib, chief executive officer of CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development. “We are grateful for the collaborative and creative efforts of city staff and elected officials in bringing this project to fruition. We look forward to working on the next phase with great excitement which will bring an additional 48 units of affordable housing.”

The county contributed to this project by assisting the developer with the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) hearing and securing project-based vouchers to ensure long-term project sustainability and affordable housing, according to the press release.

For more information about CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development, visit www.crpaffordable.com. Individuals looking for information on the application process for the apartments can call 760-970-4300 or email worthingtonlaluna@awimc.com. Applications can be picked up at Salton Village located at 1524 C St. in Brawley.