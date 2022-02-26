El Centro Debuts Mardi Gras Street Fair

MEGAN JONES VIDEO

EL CENTRO — On the 10th anniversary of the city of El Centro’s Mardi Gras celebration, the debut of its Glow in the Dark Fiesta replaced the standard parade that had preceded it.

“Historically, we’ve had the Mardi Gras parade. This was the first time that we wanted to switch it up and do a little street fair,” El Centro City Council member Edgard Garcia said during the event on Friday night, Feb. 25.

Under a crisp night sky, El Centro saw its Town Square Park on Main Street transformed, lining its edges with booths for food, spirits, and photos, and its center portion filled with glowing tables and chairs, where revelers could enjoy their purchases.

Main was also blocked off from Seventh Street all the way to the end of the block at Sixth Street. At the head of main street’s blockade, right next to the Town Square Park at Seventh, was a stage which featured four bands throughout the night, Pure Magik, Last Call, Hired Guns, and Milagro. The rest of the block was lined with vendors some selling their wares, but most sold food to fairgoers.

Decked out in glow-in-the-dark gear, the Sanchez family grabs a bite to eat during the city of El Centro’s Glow in the Dark Fiesta in the downtown on Friday night, Feb. 25. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

The event was an absolute success, Garcia said, which was supported by the sizable crowd. More than that, according to the council member, the switch to a street fair over a parade allowed for the use of El Centro’s heavily underutilized Town Square Park.

“Originally, it was built for this purpose, and we need to continue and strive to have more events like this so we can take advantage of this great infrastructure that we have here. It’s a great little plaza, and it has the opportunity to have a lot of people in it. We can set up the stage like we have, so this is just the perfect layout right here,” Garcia said.

People of all ages and from around the Valley laughed, ate, drank, and danced through in the street and in the park. Everywhere one looked, joy and excitement could be seen, with at least one person hoping that the street fair celebration remains rather than the city reverting back to its standard parade.

“This is such a cool vibe. The music, the food, the cool glowing chairs, this is way cooler than some boring parade that we’ve seen a thousand times,” Calexico resident Raul Lopez said.

A group of friends embrace during the city of El Centro’s Mardi Gras Glow in the Dark Fiesta on Friday night, Feb. 25 in Town Square Park on Main Street. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

While the El Centro Parks and Recreation was the official host for the event, a tremendous amount of support came from the community. A variety of city departments could be seen supporting the event, with city police functioning as security and the city’s public works department blocking the street and cleaning up during and after the event.

El Centro Fire Department was also there in force, but rather than serving in a way that one would expect a fire department to support an event, such as providing first aid, they chose an alternative way to support the event by running the event’s beer garden.

This is not to say the event was without first aid and emergency medical support, though the city opted instead to provide students from Imperial Valley College’s firefighting program the opportunity to get real-life hands-on experience in working in this kind of environment.

“My friend and I went over to the first-aid booth to get a Band aid for one of his kids, and I was amazed to find out that it was students who were running the booth. I have a son who’s about to go into college, so it made me really happy to see these kids chance to really learn,” El Centro resident Marcos Lopez said.

Further support came from the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, which had a booth in the center of Town Square Park where it sold a wide variety of cocktails, making them the only location that hard alcohol could be purchased.

Mariano Valdez on congas and Danny Tomboc on bass enjoy the Latin rock vibe while performing with the Santana tribute, Milagro, during the city of El Centro’s Mardi Gras Glow in the Dark Fiesta on Friday night, Feb. 25 on downtown Main Street. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Terri Rogers, who is charge of special events for the chamber, and Sean Wilcock, an executive board member for the chamber, explained that the choice to host the booth was part of a fundraising effort for the regional chamber.

Community leaders could also be seen out and about in the crowd, including former El Centro City Council member and current Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas. Cardenas said despite him not being affiliated directly with the city any longer, he believed it was important to come out and support the city, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

“It’s a Friday night, we have great weather, and we’re just glad that the city of El Centro was able to put this together post-COVID,” Cardenas said. “There’s great food and great activities, so this is an awesome night.”