SOFTBALL: Vikings Blow Out Canyon Crest

SAN DIEGO — The Holtville High School softball team finished a perfect 3-0 in the Gold and Silver Softball Tournament with an 18-3 victory over Canyon Crest Academy of San Diego here on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Vikings (3-0 overall) opened the tournament with wins over Sweetwater High of National City, 9-8, and La Jolla, 10-0.

Against Canyon Crest, Holtville fell behind 3-1 after the first inning, but continued to pile on runs, adding three in the second inning, seven in the third inning, five in the fourth inning and two in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Vikings’ junior pitcher Kalli Strahm settled down after the shaky first inning to get the win, striking out five and allowing six hits over the five innings.

As for the offense, Strahm, sophomore McKinzie Toth, and junior Kamryn Walker all had three hits with Walker collecting two doubles and driving in seven runs, while Toth had two RBIs. Toth and junior Arielle Sotelo both scored three times for the Vikings.

Up next for Holtville is the Hilltop Softball Invitational which gets started on Tuesday, March 1, with a 4 p.m. contest at Otay Ranch High in Chula Vista. The Vikings will follow that with a 2 p.m. contest on Wednesday, March 2, at Point Loma High in San Diego and a doubleheader on Saturday, March 5, facing Calexico and West Hills of Santee.