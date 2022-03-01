EL CENTRO — The Holtville High School baseball team opened its season with its busiest week of the season, playing six games in four days and finishing 2-4, including a 2-3 showing at the Lefty Martin Tournament here.

“Asking them, or anybody really, to play six games in four days is a tough task,” said Benny Carter, Holtville’s fourth-year head coach. “You learn a lot about your team with that many games in that short of time.”

The Vikings opened the season on Wednesday, Feb. 23, with a 7-0 loss at San Luis, Ariz. The game was a defensive battle through the first five innings with San Luis leading 1-0. The Sidewinders plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the shutout win.

Holtville then opened the tournament with a home victory, 11-0, over Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe on Thursday, Feb. 24. Senior J.R. Garewal got the win on the mound for the Vikings and sophomore Bryce Buscaglia had a first-inning hit that got Holtville started strong.

On Friday, Feb. 25, the Vikings faced San Luis as part of the tournament and fell, 16-0. Then Holtville had to play Calexico also on Friday, Feb. 25, and lost to the Bulldogs, 8-5.

Against the Bulldogs, the Vikings took a 5-0 lead only to see the Bulldogs tie it 5-5 and then take the lead in the sixth inning.

Holtville High School junior Jason Martinez takes a swing at a pitch during the Vikings’ game against Calexico High during the Lefty Martin Tournament at Central Union High in El Centro on Friday, Feb. 25. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

On Saturday, Feb. 26, Holtville was able to beat Indio, 5-2, behind a dominant pitching performance from Buscaglia. Senior Rafa Espinoza delivered an RBI triple in the first inning that got the Vikings’ bats going.

“He (Bryce) went out there and had a very efficient outing, dominating the Indio lineup,” Carter said about his sophomore hurler. “He went out and there was never a doubt who was in charge of that game.”

Holtville wrapped up the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26, with a 9-7 loss to Desert Mirage of Thermal.

“I was proud of the way the kids fought to the finish,” Carter said. “At the end of six games over four days they could have folded but they fought hard and came back and made that a game.”

While the Vikings have a core of returning players from last season’s playoff team, Carter said he was happy to get to see the new guys play this past week and learn their strengths and weaknesses.

“I got to see the guys I didn’t know anything about,” Carter said. “Now I have to go back and figure out how to bring the best out of each player. Playing six games in four days, I learned I have a lot of work to do.”

Carter and the Vikings will have a few weeks to figure things out as they won’t play again until March 14 when they travel to face Calipatria in a nonleague game.