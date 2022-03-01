ECRMC CEO Receives COVID Commendation

EL CENTRO — Dr. Adolphe Edward, chief executive officer of El Centro Regional Medical Center, was recently recognized by the executive board of the Imperial County Medical Society for his efforts to guide and protect the citizens of Imperial County from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an ECRMC press release.

“From the onset of the pandemic, Edward remained committed to providing reliable and scientifically verified information to the local community. Throughout these efforts, he has been a deliberate and clear communicator and an outstanding representative of the local healthcare community,” the ECRMC press release states. “He has advocated for steps that provide the greatest amount of protection to those with the most need, all with the intention of keeping this community safe.”

Coming from a military background, with experience at “top-tier medical institutions and various leadership experiences,” Edward worked to secure cutting-edge treatments, such as monoclonal antibody infusion for Imperial County residents, secure surge tenting, ventilators and other special equipment, and worked with other hospitals, as well as county, state and federal agencies to secure masks, equipment and vaccines.

“It is with great pleasure we recognize Dr. Edward for his hard work and diligence during this pandemic,” stated Dr. Theodore Affue, president of Imperial County Medical Society, in the press release. “We are extremely proud of his guidance and leadership at ECRMC. His actions have reflected greatly on himself and his community.”