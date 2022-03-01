WRESTLING: Viking Grapplers Struggle at State

BAKERSFIELD — After battling their way through the San Diego Section Masters wrestling tournament, three Holtville High School wrestlers were back on the mat on Thursday, Feb. 24, for the CIF State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena here.

Vikings’ freshman Dion Johnston was competing in the 120-pound division after surprising the field at the Masters tournament by taking fourth place as an unseeded wrestler.

At the state event Johnston lost in the opening round to the top seed in the division, Ethan Perryman from Temecula Valley. Perryman, who ended up as the state champion, pinned Johnston at 43 seconds of the opening round.

Johnston then lost in the consolation round of 16, getting pinned by Jeremiah Bertalotto of Turlock at 2:53 of the second round.

At 126 pounds, Holtville senior Donovan Johnston lost in the opening round to Andrew Cerda from Hoover High of Fresno by pinfall at 5:49 of the third round.

In the first round of the consolation bracket, Donovan Johnston pinned Daniel Reza from South High of Bakersfield at 4:59 of the third period.

In the consolation round of 16, Donovan Johnston lost by decision, 9-6, to Levi Walker from Heritage High of Romoland. The two wrestlers were tied, 4-4, at the end of the second period and Johnston was leading 6-5 with 54 seconds left. Walker was able to turn things around with 35 seconds left and get four points for the 9-6 win.

“It was a good experience for the three of them, but it was tough as expected,” said C.J. Johnston, Holtville’s longtime wrestling coach. “For Dion, it’s a great chance to get his feet wet and see what it’s like, and for the two seniors, it’s a great feeling to say they made it to state.”

The other senior at state for the Vikings was Payton Iten in the 145-pound division. He lost in the opening round by pinfall at 2:47 of the second round to Andre Bargani from Clayton Valley Charter of Concord.

Iten lost in the first round of the consolation bracket, falling 5-0 to Anthony Estrada from Monache High of Porterville. The score was deadlocked 0-0 at the end of the first period with Estrada getting all his points in the second round.

The Imperial Valley wrestler with the most success in Bakersfield was Brawley Union High’s Robert Platt at 195 pounds. He reached the quarterfinals with three straight wins before falling into the consolation bracket and getting eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals.

Brawley’s Steven Solis (182 pounds) won his opening match, then fell into the consolation bracket where he won two before being eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals. The Wildcats’ Evan Velez (106 pounds) went 1-2 at the event while teammate David Martinez (220 pounds) went 0-2.

The only other wrestler on the boys’ side who competed at the state tournament was Imperial’s Christopher Guizar (132 pounds) who went 1-2.