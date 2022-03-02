Holtville Council OKs Bid for Pool Refurbishment

HOLTVILLE — After some initial delays with the approval and processing of the city’s application for state funds to repair the Gene Layton Memorial Pool, city officials are expressing hope that its reconstruction will be completed in time for summer.

Some of those setbacks stemmed from an initial rejection of the city’s application to receive a $177,952 grant that it was eligible for under the state’s Proposition 68 parks grant program, while another stemmed from the length of time it took the state to announce its funding eligibility guidelines.

And because of the latter delay, the city held back from proceeding with the project and incurring any costs that might not have been eligible for reimbursement under the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Per Capita Program.

“That’s the reason why the pool project is taking so long to get off the ground,” City Manager Nick Wells told the City Council during its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.

The council had initially authorized the city to apply for the grant in early 2021. But with the council’s unanimous approval of a $264,000 construction contract bid on Monday, the renovation is expected to now get underway in earnest and be completed by mid-May, Wells said.

City Manager Nick Wells distributed a proposed budget for the Gene Layton Memorial Pool reconstruction project to the City Council during its meeting on Monday, Feb. 28. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The approved bid was submitted by El Centro-based Exquisite Pools Custom Creations. To help cover the balance of the pool renovation’s total cost, the city plans to use a projected $65,000 grant from the Imperial Irrigation District and about $21,000 from its general fund.

The city is awaiting finalization of the IID’s Public Benefit grant, which could serve as the state grant’s 25 percent matching fund.

“We think we’re going to get at least that much,” Wells told the council. “There could be some more.”

The Gene Layton Pool was built more than 60 years ago and since then its structure, plumbing and surrounding deck have gradually degraded. It is nearing the point when it is expected to no longer pass annual certification inspections by the county Public Health Department, the agenda item’s backup documents stated.

The project’s scope of work was recently updated and revealed that rising construction costs and additional problems that emerged after the pool was drained would increase its overall costs, the backup documents stated.

The increased construction costs prompted the city to eliminate some proposed fixes and amenities, such grandstands and enhanced security fencing.

At Wells’ urging, the City Council agreed to expend about $2,750 to install internet and a security camera system to help deter burglaries and vandalism. He also indicated that the city may request that local swim teams contribute to the estimated $10,000 that it will take to fix the facility’s restrooms.

And though additional solar heating was nixed from the project’s budget, Wells said that there remained the possibility of speaking with the contractor about the possibility of having the pool heated. That cost was projected at $15,000, backup documents stated.

The sign and pool house at the Gene Layton Memorial Pool in Holtville is shown. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO

Bid Period for Wetlands Project Extended

Rising costs related to the inability of contractors to procure certain vegetation within California for the city’s wetlands project prompted the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to extend the project’s bid period to Monday, March 1.

City Manager Wells said that prospective contractors had begun to pull back from bidding on the project after determining their respective projected construction costs exceeded the $2.9 million federal grant the city was awarded in 2016.

Issues with projected costs arose after the contractors found out that certain vegetation that the Bureau of Reclamation had specified would work for the project could not be obtained in California, Wells said. During a recent follow-up meeting with the bureau, the agency stated that it was not too overly concerned with what plant species were used, he said.