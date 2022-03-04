Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Feb. 22-27

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Feb. 22 through Feb. 27.
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
5:50 p.m.: A resident of West Main Road near El Centro called deputies due to a Hispanic male subject banging on their front door and refusing to leave. The caller reported that the knocker was yelling and was possibly under the influence.
1:36 p.m.: A female subject on West Young Road near Calipatria reported that somebody had broken into her RV and taken a laptop computer.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
1:44 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a brush fire near the corner of Highway 98 and Clark Road outside of Calexico.
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
1:50 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a white pickup driving southbound on Highway 86 near Desert Shores with its hood up and possibly on fire. Deputies were unable to locate the truck in the area.
10:50 a.m.: A John Deere tractor was reported stolen from a field at the corner of Flowing Wells Road and Highline Road in Niland.
11:09 p.m.: A man reported finding a human foot near Desert Shores.
6:04 p.m.: A resident of Stardust Avenue in Salton City reported two male subjects knocking on her front door and refusing to leave.
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
11:50 a.m.: A resident near the corner of Dietz Road and Midway Wells Road in Palo Verde called deputies to report that an unknown subject hooked his neighbors motorhome up to a green tractor and began hauling it away while shooting an AK47 into the air.
7:24 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a garage fire near the corner of Alamo Road and Holt Road in Seeley.
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
5:47 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a group of individuals burning tires on Citrus Avenue in Salton City.
HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
10:47 p.m.: Deputies received reports of male subject walking in the middle of the street and holding a box in the air near the corner of Holt Avenue and Fifth Street.
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
6:04 p.m.: A man reported that another man pushed him and punched him in the face near the laundromat at a Holt Avenue apartment complex.