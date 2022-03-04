Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Feb. 22-27

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Feb. 22 through Feb. 27.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

5:50 p.m.: A resident of West Main Road near El Centro called deputies due to a Hispanic male subject banging on their front door and refusing to leave. The caller reported that the knocker was yelling and was possibly under the influence.

1:36 p.m.: A female subject on West Young Road near Calipatria reported that somebody had broken into her RV and taken a laptop computer.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

1:44 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a brush fire near the corner of Highway 98 and Clark Road outside of Calexico.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

1:50 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a white pickup driving southbound on Highway 86 near Desert Shores with its hood up and possibly on fire. Deputies were unable to locate the truck in the area.

10:50 a.m.: A John Deere tractor was reported stolen from a field at the corner of Flowing Wells Road and Highline Road in Niland.

11:09 p.m.: A man reported finding a human foot near Desert Shores.

6:04 p.m.: A resident of Stardust Avenue in Salton City reported two male subjects knocking on her front door and refusing to leave.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

11:50 a.m.: A resident near the corner of Dietz Road and Midway Wells Road in Palo Verde called deputies to report that an unknown subject hooked his neighbors motorhome up to a green tractor and began hauling it away while shooting an AK47 into the air.

7:24 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a garage fire near the corner of Alamo Road and Holt Road in Seeley.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

5:47 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a group of individuals burning tires on Citrus Avenue in Salton City.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

10:47 p.m.: Deputies received reports of male subject walking in the middle of the street and holding a box in the air near the corner of Holt Avenue and Fifth Street.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

6:04 p.m.: A man reported that another man pushed him and punched him in the face near the laundromat at a Holt Avenue apartment complex.