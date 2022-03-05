Imperial County’s Longest-Serving Sheriff Laid to Rest

EL CENTRO — Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of the late Imperial County Sheriff (Ret.) Oren Ray Fox — the longest-serving sheriff in the county’s history — during services at Christ Community Church in El Centro on Friday morning, March 4.

Fox died in his sleep at a hospice facility on Feb. 14 at 86 years old. Before services began, attendees were encouraged to pay their respects at his casket, which was guarded by county sheriff’s deputies.

Fox began his career with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in 1962, eventually becoming sheriff for the first time on an interim basis from July 1973 to December 1974. Fox then served as elected sheriff from January 1979 to January 1999, holding the position for 20 years. He retired and was succeeded by Harold Carter.

Pastor Chris Nunn of Christ Community Church leads prayer services for his grandfather, retired Imperial County Sheriff Oren Fox, on Friday morning, March 4 in Christ Community in El Centro. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Despite being away from the department for the last 23 years, the effects of his time can still be felt within the current leadership. Both Sheriff Raymond Loera and Undersheriff Fred Miramontes worked directly with Fox in their law enforcement careers, though in different capacities.

Miramontes remembered Fox fondly before the services, explaining that during his tenure in the California Highway Patrol, he had received a call about a major car accident in the middle of the night. Shortly after arriving on the scene, Fox and his wife, Doris, also arrived as they had just happened to be patrolling Imperial County’s countryside, and immediately jumped into action to provide traffic control for the accident.

For Loera, his connection to Fox was far more direct and lasting, going all the way back to the beginning of his law enforcement career in 1975.

“Never in my mind did I ever think that I wanted to be in law enforcement … There was openings at the Sheriff’s Office, and I interviewed with (Fox), and he gave me the opportunity,” Loera said before the services. “It was probably one of the best avenues that I ever had, and now 47 years later, I’m still doing this job.”

Montana Fox, one of retired Imperial County Sheriff Oren Fox’s 16 grandchildren, performs “I Will Rise” during his grandfather’s funeral services at Christ Community Church in El Centro on Friday, March 4. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Services were conducted by one of Fox’s 16 grandchildren, Christ Community Pastor Chris Nunn. As Nunn led the services, he spoke of his grandfather with a tremendous amount of love and respect, attributing his own faith and love of God to Fox, who was devout in his beliefs.

Together with two of Fox’s children, Tammy Adam and Michael Fox, they told the story of Fox’s life with his late wife.

Fox was born on Sept. 14, 1935 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. His family moved to Brawley when he was 14, where he began attending Brawley Union High School. It is there that he met his wife, the former Doris Willingham. They were married on Dec. 31, 1953 and raised four children together.

While working as a law enforcement officer, Fox also served more than 30 years in the California Army National Guard, ultimately achieving the rank of brigadier general.

Tammy Adam grows emotional as she reads from her father’s Bible. She focused on the handwritten notes from her father, the late Imperial County Sheriff Oren R. Fox, during his services at Christ Community Church in El Centro on Friday, March 4. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

He was also involved with many civic and volunteer organizations during his life, including the Rotary Club of Brawley, the Imperial County Parole Board, the California Board of Corrections, and the National Sheriff’s Association, just to name a few.

Honoring Fox alongside Nunn, Adam, and Michael Fox were a handful of others, including Montana Fox, Laura Fox, Sarah Anderson, Mike Hackett, command Sgt. Major Joe Derma, Sarah Nunn, Caleb Nunn, Kayla Nunn, and Audrey Pyle.

Before starting her eulogy, Tammy Adam grew emotional as she opened her father’s Bible to read from, after seeing notes her father had written into the edge of the book.

“When I first got his Bible, I read his notes and thought about how shaky his hands had gotten at the end. It just hit me right now that his hands aren’t shaking anymore,” Adam said, trying not to cry as she spoke.

Throughout Fox’s life, he was honored many times, most notably in 2015, when the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced its intention to have the county’s soon-to-be-built detention facility named in his honor of his many years of dedicated service to the county.

A 30-car precession carrying the remains of the late Imperial County Sheriff (Ret.) Oren R. Fox that included law enforcement officers in marked and unmarked vehicles from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department, the Highway Patrol, and several and several local city police departments leaves Christ Community Church in El Centro to Riverview Cemetery in Brawley on Friday, March 4. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Besides the detention facility, Fox was also awarded more than a few awards and honors, including but not limited to the Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow Award, Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award, Imperial Valley College Alumni Hall of Fame, and U.S. Army Armor Association Distinguished Knight-Order of St. George.

Throughout the morning, from the words his friends and family spoke to the stories attendees told of Fox, his impact on the people he knew was immeasurable.

One such person was Lisa Gallinat, a land management specialist for the Imperial Irrigation District, who had known Fox for nearly 45 years. Fox and Gallinat had met through her late husband, who had worked with Fox during his military career.

“Oren was the first to call me when my husband, Bill, had passed,” Gallinat said before the services.

El Centro resident Jesus Garcia had only known him a short period of time.

“I didn’t know Sheriff Fox very well. In fact, I only met him once. I was a teen in the ’80s and got into some trouble … As Sheriff Fox was driving me home, he gave me a talk that set me on the straight and narrow. I never talked to him again after that, but I never forgot him,” Garcia said after the services.

Following the church services, Fox was laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. His remains were escorted to the cemetery with a 30-car precession, that included law enforcement officers in marked and unmarked vehicles from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department, the Highway Patrol, and several local city police departments.