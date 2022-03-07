Opening Weekend of Fair Brings Joyous Crowds

KATHERINE RAMOS AND MEGAN JONES VIDEO

IMPERIAL — Lines were long and crowds were big on Sunday, March 6, during opening weekend of the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta after what appeared to be a first couple of days affected by the gusty winds.

Either way, there was a clear joy among those who walked around the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds as they celebrated the first fair since 2020, when the pandemic … well, we all know what it did.

“I’m really excited for the fair,” Ivan Millan of Imperial said. “I want to see the animals, the rides, and eat the food!”

The feeling of strolling through buildings just to get to rides is back. The smells of Backyard Barbeque cooking up turkey legs and chicken is no longer a faint memory. “Moos,” “oinks,” and “bahs” are coming from the barns again. The midway humming and glowing with inviting neon, game keepers calling out to attendees.

Maria Giltner of Imperial and her husband came to the fair with their children, continuing a tradition they began on their first date some years ago. Giltner said the family had come for the animatronic dinosaur event that was held last year, but it was not the same as being there for a full California Mid-Winter Fair.

“I was really sad, it was a big bummer,” Giltner said of no fair in 2021. “We like to see the animals, get on the rides, and it’s nice that (the children) are tall enough to get on all the rides this year.”

Walter Gaddis, age 2, was not too happy while riding the swings during the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Sunday, March 6, but his father said he’ll probably want to ride it again. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

The animal showings occurred in 2021, but in a very modified fashion, and the 4-H and FFA students felt it, so much so that being able to be back in the barns with their animals was a breath of fresh air for the youths.

“I’m really happy they had the fair; I wasn’t able to show last year because of COVID,” said Kimberly Alvarez, an El Centro FFA student who is showing a pig and rabbits this year. “I was excited to come back and be in the junior/senior category.”

Brian Zarate of Brawley, who is with Magnolia 4-H, is showing rabbits along with his sister, Savannah Zarate, and both were more than happy to have an in-person event this year.

“We both feel good to be here,” Brian said. “I’m happy we are back to showing our rabbits in person, because it wasn’t the same last year.”

There are a few changes in 2022, the biggest being the limited number of buildings open to the public. The student art showcase building, the Preble building, and the high school arts building are all closed, and the Imperial Valley Gem and Mineral Society exhibit is also only open on the weekends.

A favorite pastime at the California Mid-Winter Fair for many is roaming through the barns, looking at the animals, like this pig. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Still, much seemed the same. Attendees walked the familiar pathways, munched on the traditional fair foods like corndogs and curly fries, took a spin on the rides in the midway, and more. There were some COVID protocols, such as the closure of some buildings, but otherwise the people were able to be out and about with few restrictions.

Juan and Paloma Paleo said they came specifically for the food, that it is the first thing they planned to get once they got through the gates. To them, having the fair back in the Valley was a sign that things are getting back to normal.

“Corn dog, fries, lemonade, boom,” Juan said. “It feels like it’s going back to normal with the fair opening.”

“As a mom, there was a little worry, but when we go indoors we will wear our mask, wash our hands, and if anyone is sneezing, we’ll walk away,” Paloma said.

Clarissa Teran of El Centro came with her fiancé and his family for the day on Saturday, March 5. She said she had been waiting for the fair to return, saying it wasn’t the same even with the food events that were done last year.

“It was sad, it’s a tradition, and it was great that they brought the vendors (drive-thru fair food festivals) every now and then, but it’s not the same as having the fair and the animals,” Teran said. “I know it’s a limited fair, but we still get to see people you haven’t seen in a while, have food you haven’t had in a while, so it’s been really fun.”

Sisters Edith Martinez, Jessica Smith, and Leslie Martinez show off their fair food before chowing down on Saturday, March 5 during the opening weekend of the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The Imperial Valley had the last full state fair in March 2020, just about a week before what amounts to a lockdown occurred across California, according to Fair Board Director Cherisse Alford.

Alford said when she welcomed back to various vendors to the fair, there were people who had tears in their eyes because they were so happy to be there. She herself was just happy to see all of the residents of the Valley back and enjoying themselves.

“It feels amazing to be back, and it’s just so nice to see family and friends and the kids showing livestock,” Alford said. “It just warms my heart.”

The midway of the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Sunday, March 6 shows the big crowds the first two days were missing due to gusty winds. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Racers come roaring around the Imperial Valley Raceway track on Sunday, March 6 during the California Mid-Winter Fair. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

A favorite pastime at the California Mid-Winter Fair for many is roaming through the barns, looking at the animals, like this lamb. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

A girl watches a vendor craft a wooden keychain in the Casa De Mañana building on Sunday, March 6 during the opening weekend of the California Mid-Winter Fair. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Four-year-old Elias Sanchez of Calexico fishes up a ducky at a carnival game on the midway of the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Saturday night, March 5. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Alicia Flores tries to win $100 by making it to the top of a climbing structure during the California Mid-Winter Fair on Sunday, March 6. She was unsuccessful. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Cabana Gonzalez, age 9, looks at her geode that was just cut open by James Egger with the Imperial Valley Gem and Mineral Society during the opening weekend of the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The fair runs through Sunday, March 13. Check out the schedule: