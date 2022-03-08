Gleaners Hit Holtville Fields for Fresh Produce

HOLTVILLE — Farm Smart hosted an informal pop-up harvesting event which both helped to clean its agricultural fields of unpicked produce and bring the community together after COVID restrictions reduced the number of students attending its field trips.

For the last 20 years, Farm Smart has functioned as the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center’s educational outreach program, focusing on educating the community on the different crops grown in Imperial County. Farm smart officials lead two gleaning shifts on Monday, March 7, with each shift seeing 70 participants of all ages coming out to harvest things like Swiss chard, beets, turnips, lettuce, and carrots, all of which they were then able to take home.

More than just gleaning, or cleaning the garden, the program aimed to continue its mission to educate the community about agriculture, without the structure that the standard fieldtrips out to Farm Smart experience.

“It helps community members of all ages just take a moment to remember where their food come from. It’s not from the grocery store, it’s from our ground and that’s especially important here in Imperial County, since it’s from our ground in our area,” Farm Smart manager Stacy Amparano said.

As pickers help themselves to fresh produce off in the distance, signs indicate rows of cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, and romaine lettuce available during Farm Smart’s pop-up “gleaning” event on Monday, March 7 at the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center near Holtville. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Community gardens often have a way of bringing people together, and Farm Smart is no exception. Visitors could be seen talking and laughing with others, exchanging information on the best way to pick certain vegetables or helping one another find the best ones to harvest.

Proving that community engagement has no age minimum was Jordan Simpson, who could be seen approaching other visitors to the event to “help” them pick their vegetables or chat away about the plants. This precocious youth’s mother, Holtville Middle School teacher Christina Croak, was never far away, calling to him not wander off too far.

“Oh, I just love everything out here.We make sure to come all the time,” Croak said. “We’ve come to so many events out here and (Jordan) seems to love it.”

Robie and Michael Moore of Imperial were another set of participants who attended the pop-up event, and in a joint interview with the couple, the Moores explained they found out about the event from their daughter, who sent them a link.

Robie and Michael Moore sit together while waiting for their hayride back to the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center’s front gate during Farm Smart’s pop-up “gleaning” event on Monday, March 7. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I remember coming out when my oldest grandchildren were out here for a workday, and I said, ‘Well, we gotta go,’” Robie Moore said.

Michael Moore clarified that only Robie had attended the events with their grandchildren, so he had never actually been exposed to the work Farm Smart does, despite him passing the Extension Center on a regular basis.

“I thought it was very good reach out for the community and stuff … It was really nice to kind of get introduced to the work the extension does for testing and evaluation of different crops. It’s great exposure, and they have very friendly people,” Michael said.

Farm Smart has served visitors of all ages for the last 20 years, but most of the program’s attendees are elementary school students who come for field trips. In that time, Farm Smart has educated more than 168,000 visitors to the Desert Research and Extension Center campus.

Despite the overwhelming success that Farm Smart has faced over the last two decades, the program was still heavily impacted by COVID the last two years. In fiscal 2019-2020, Farm Smart saw only 6,884 participants, a full 2,244 participants fewer than the previous year, which Farm Smart officials attributed to canceled field trips due to COVID restrictions in its annual report.

The following year saw a large improvement in participation, serving 15,133 participants, though all of the fiscal 2020-2021 education events were all some variety of distance learning. This included live Zoom lessons, Zoom recordings, digital lessons, and gardening kits, all of which either provided educational outreach for crop growth or agricultural career opportunities.

Participants stock up on beets during Farm Smart’s pop-up “gleaning” event on Monday, March 7 at the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center near Holtville. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

This year the field trip has made a comeback, though at a reduced capacity, Amparano said. At the moment, Farm Smart is welcoming students one class at a time to come to the Extension campus and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

“We are in a transitional time, so we are waiting to see what the schools decide about mandates before we change our policies,” Amparano added.

An AmeriCorps volunteer, Javier Slaton, puts out heads of cabbage for participants to take during Farm Smart’s pop-up “gleaning” event on Monday, March 7 at the University of California Desert Research and Extension Center near Holtville. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Field trips were not the only part of Farm Smart to be affected by COVID; the number of volunteers available to help with Farm Smart events has also diminished. Prior to COVID, a significant portion of the program’s volunteer support came from winter visitors, or snowbirds. The pandemic saw a reduction in the number of snowbirds returning to the Valley, including Farm Smart’s regular volunteers.

That didn’t deter Amparano and her staff from Monday’s event, however, as they made arrangements to get volunteers from both AmeriCorps and California Women for Agriculture, along with a few local volunteers, to support the event, including AmeriCorps volunteer Javier Slaton, who expressed excitement in helping with the event.

“It feels like I get to really contribute to our community,” said Slaton, standing beside the field where participants picked vegetables.

Amparano hopes to continue to grow their volunteer list, inviting anyone in the community, or any winter visitors, who would like to participate to reach out to her via email at scwillis@ucanr.edu, or via phone at 760-356-3067, to get more information.