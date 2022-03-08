CHULA VISTA — The Holtville High School softball team had a tremendous run in 2021, capturing the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship and finishing second in the CIF-Southern California playoffs.

While 2022 has gotten off to a strong start with the Vikings rattling off seven straight wins to open the season, head coach Melissa Snyder knows this year’s team and lineup is much different than the 2021 squad.

Holtville High School junior Kalli Strahm slides into third base during a game against La Jolla earlier this season. The Vikings have opened the season with seven straight wins. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“We only have three girls in the same positions they were in for last year’s championship. We have new girls in the lineup and girls playing different positions,” said Snyder, now in her fifth year as Vikings’ head coach. “Our goal was just to come out and compete. It’s great that we are still trying to figure out the roles and still able to be 7-0.”

Holtville traveled to Chula Vista on Tuesday for the beginning of the Hilltop Invitational tournament on Tuesday, March 1, and took on 2021 Division II champion Otay Ranch High of Chula Vista in the opener, a team now competing in Division I.

The Vikings and Mustangs locked up in a classic pitcher’s duel with Otay Ranch striking first in the bottom of the second inning for a run. Holtville answered right back with two runs in the top of the third.

Sophomore Anneliese Gutierrez got on base with a two-out walk and came around to score on a double from junior Kamryn Walker, who also came in to score when the Otay Ranch catcher rolled the ball to the infield after thinking she had tagged Gutierrez out at the plate for the final out of the inning.

“The catcher was very nonchalant with the tag and Anneliese slid under the tag,” Snyder said. “It was such a good game. You look at the box score and we didn’t have a whole lot of offense, but their offense was shut down as well.”

Shutting down Otay was junior Kalli Strahm who got the complete-game victory with two strikeouts and allowed no walks and just four hits.

“Kalli was completely locked in and had full command of her pitches,” Snyder said. “She did a great job of keeping their hitters off balance the entire game.”

Holtville was back in San Diego for a second game in the tournament on Wednesday, March 2, taking on Point Loma. Behind the strong pitching of Strahm, the Vikings scored a 13-3 victory as the junior hurler allowed three runs on six hits while striking out three.

Walker had three hits and scored three runs while sophomore Kaitlyn Havens had two hits and two RBIs, junior Sofie Irungaray had two hits and one RBI and sophomore Brooke Strahm and Kalli Strahm both had one hit and two RBIs.

On Saturday, March 5, the Vikings took on Calexico in the Hilltop Invitational tournament at Bonita Vista High in Chula Vista, downing the Bulldogs 7-5 in a back-and-forth affair. Holtville took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second only to see the Bulldogs tie it 3-3 in the bottom of the inning.

Calexico took a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning but Holtville rallied for five runs in the top of the fifth to get the 7-5 lead and close out the five-inning game in the bottom half of the fifth inning. The tournament games were on a time limit, forcing just the five-inning contest.

“It was a good game and emotions were high for both teams,” Snyder said. “Who knows how it would have ended up if we played all seven innings.”

Holtville finished its doubleheader Saturday with a 7-4 victory over West Hills High of Santee. The Vikings jumped on top 3-0 after the third inning and never trailed in the contest.

Freshman Melissa Lopez started for the Vikings and allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out two in five innings of work. Kalli Strahm pitched the final inning.

“That was her first varsity start so I’m sure there were some nerves when she went out there but she did a great job,” Snyder said. “It looked like she got a little tired at the end so I brought in Kalli just to finish things up.”

Holtville finished pool play 4-0 in the Hilltop Invitational and will return on Saturday, March 12, for a final game which could be a championship game if no team has a better record that the Vikings.

Holtville’s next home game is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14, against Calipatria.

The Vikings will be competing in the Imperial Valley League this season, with the league consisting of Holtville, Southwest, Central and Brawley. The Desert League will consist of Imperial, Calexico, Calipatria and Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe.

IVL action gets going on April 27 when the Vikings travel to Brawley for a 6:30 p.m. contest.