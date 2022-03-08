Swarthout Park to Swap Softball for Football Fields

EL CENTRO — The fastest-growing youth sport in El Centro has literally lost ground to a group of young athletes whose lack of a dedicated training space is said to be inhibiting their progress.

Or more to the point, two of Swarthout Park’s baseball/softball fields will be converted into two regulation-sized football fields, which are presently not found at any of the city’s parks.

The fields’ conversion came at the request of the nonprofit Imperial Valley At Risk Youth Foundation, which operates the El Centro Trojans Youth Football league.

League president Joey Imperial recently told the City Council that the league has been attracting more participants in recent years and that the trend is expected to continue.

Yet, those young athletes have had to practice on open fields that lack any football field markings and which better allow participants to build their skills and understanding of the game, Imperial told the council during its Tuesday, March 1 meeting.

“We don’t have equal access,” Imperial said.

Prior to pitching the proposal to the council, the league was able to get the support of the city’s Library and Community Services Board. Nor does it appear to have attracted any apparent opposition from other youth sports leagues that utilize Swarthout Park’s three existing baseball/softball fields.

“This is not something that we’re trying to blindside any league president with,” Community Services Director Adriana Nava told the council.

She also acknowledged that local league representatives were made aware when the proposal had come before the city’s Library and Community Services Board, a public meeting where any community member could’ve expressed opposition if they had so chosen to.

“They have had the opportunity to comment on it and we have not received any comment,” Nava said.

When the time came for the City Council to consider the matter, it deliberated for nearly an hour before narrowly approving the resolution by a vote of 3-2 on Tuesday, March 1.

Much of that deliberation centered around the question of whether both baseball/softball fields should be converted into football fields at the same time, or whether to replace one field first and determine later if there was enough demand for a second football field.

Indeed, prior to the council’s split vote approving both fields’ conversion, a separate vote in favor of replacing just one of the baseball fields failed by a margin of 2-3.

Council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker was one of the two council members who expressed a preference for the initial conversion of just one baseball field. Sylvia Marroquin was the other.

Both council members expressed a reluctance to take action that would reduce the availability of fields for the Imperial Valley Girls Softball League, considered one of the fastest-growing youth sports leagues in the city.

“If we take both of those fields out there will be disruption,” Viegas-Walker said.

Community Services Director Nava said some disruption could be expected to occur. Yet, the city is obligated to try to best accommodate all of its youth sports participants, including local football players who lack a dedicated football field.

Performing such a balancing act is a challenging part of her job, Nava said.

“It’s a difficult choice because you satisfy one and dissatisfy another subset,” she said.

Another challenge for the city is trying to accommodate all of the youth sports leagues that use its parks and facilities. Because of the city’s centralized location and fields with lighting, many parents from throughout the Valley will enlist their children in leagues that operate primarily in El Centro, placing an added demand on the city’s facilities while lessening those of other cities.

The upside to that trend is that the leagues’ use of local facilities tends to generate tax revenue, such as when families visit restaurants.

“There is a good ripple effect but at the same time there is a cost to us,” Nava said. “So, we gain some and we lose some in some ways.”

All told, the city’s subsidization of youth sports leagues, through the use of its facilities, totaled about $386,000 during the 14 months that spanned from January 2019 to February 2020. The largest recipient of that assistance was the IV Girls Softball League, at $139,000, followed by El Centro Little League, at $79,000, according to information Nava presented to the council.

The conversion of the baseball fields is expected to cost about $165,000 up front and then about $6,300 on an annual basis. Those costs will be paid for with Measure P funds. The recurring expense is for costs associated to having to reseed the fields.

The larger expenditures will consist of $10,000 for the removal of the baseball fields’ backstops, $28,000 to import topsoil, $44,800 for fencing and a gate that will separate the existing soccer and planned football fields, and $36,000 for four goal posts, to name just some costs.

Construction of the new football fields is expected to get underway in about six to nine months depending on the lead times for the items the city will need to order, Nava said.

In order to qualify as a regulation football field where games can be played, and not just practiced, a scoreboard and goal posts are needed, said league president Imperial. While the league practices in park spaces, it hosts its games at local schools’ football fields, which have the required scoreboard and goalposts, he said.

In 2019, the city had explored the idea of using Proposition 68 grant funds to replace two baseball diamonds with two football fields at the Pablo Manzano/Robert Rosas fields at Stark Field, but was unsuccessful in securing the state grant funds.

A father helps his daughter practice pitching softballs at one of the two softball fields at Swarthout Park that will be converted into football fields on Monday, March 7. The father, who asked not to be identified, said he was unaware of the field’s pending conversion. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Council Approves Taxi Rate Increase

At the request of four local taxi companies, the City Council approved a maximum rate for any trip within city limits from $6 to $8. No additional charges will occur for having extra passengers.

Under the approved resolution, local taxi companies will be allowed to charge 50 cents per minute for wait times that exceed five minutes. A $25 maximum for wait times will be in place. Fares for senior citizens will remain at $4.50.

The requested rate increase came in response to rising operational costs, which includes vehicle insurance coverage, gasoline prices, building leases, vehicle repairs, as well as increases in the federal minimum wage.

The last time the council approved a local taxi rate increase was in 2018. As before, some taxi drivers expressed an interest in installing taxi meters that could potentially benefit both drivers and their fares.

With the addition of a taxi meter, fares would only pay a small base rate and for the distance travelled, said Froilan Medina, owner of American Taxi Care. The meter’s use would also prevent any illegal overcharge.

“A taxi meter would help a lot,” Medina said.

Mayor Tomas Oliva was the only council member to vote against the resolution. Prior to the vote, he indicated that he would have preferred to have the taxi companies analyze how a rate increase or taxi meters might impact their competitiveness and then return to the council with a finalized request.

“I believe there are other workable options than the one that is being presented right now,” Oliva said.

Council member Viegas-Walker also indicated that the companies would be doing themselves a favor by examining the feasibility of installing meters, rather than keep returning to the council on different occasion to keep asking for rate increases.

Repeatedly requesting incremental rate increases may have the effect of taxi companies pricing themselves out of the market, she said.

City Finance Department manager Richard Romero told the council that it was ultimately up to them to approve any potential installation of taxi meters. The council had considered the option in 2018 but determined it to be unfeasible, Romero told the council.

He also expressed dismay upon hearing that some taxis were charging $7 for a ride from Walmart to the Imperial Valley Mall at a time when maximum rate for any trip within city limits was supposed to be $6.

The disclose prompted Viegas-Walker to request that the city better monitor taxi companies to ensure that the appropriate signage is displayed in taxis that notifies fares of the fee schedule and how to report any illegal pricing.

Council Honors Retired Officer Luis Hernandez

A week after his official retirement, El Centro police Officer Luis Hernandez was honored by the City Council with a plaque commemorating for his 27 years of service to the community.

Photo of retired ECPD Officer Luis Hernandez from EC Facebook page.

Council members took turns praising Hernandez for his years of service, his positive and friendly attitude and wished him well in his future endeavors.

At the time of his retirement, Hernandez was assigned to the department’s Community Relations Unit, where he assisted with the agency’s response to tackling issues and challenges that a police department is generally not well-equipped to handle, Chief Brian Johnson said.

Hernandez was also known as a strong advocate for the mental health of his fellow police officers.

“His legacy will be the things he did internally for us from a mental health standpoint and the well-being of our employees,” Johnson said.