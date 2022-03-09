Central Spartans Win 2022 High School Madness

High School Madness 2022 | CAMILO GARCIA JR. VIDEO

IMPERIAL — After a yearlong absence, it was time for the madness to make a comeback at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta, as the grandstands filled for the Imperial Valley’s biggest pep rally, High School Madness.

And what a pep rally it was.

Some 2,500 Imperial Valley teens screamed and cheered on their classmates who competed in various contests on Monday evening, March 7, pitting the county’s seven public high schools against each other in some good-natured fun. Participating were Brawley, Calipatria, Calexico, Central, Imperial, Holtville, and Southwest.

Holtville High students form a human pyramid during the 2022 High School Madness competition on Monday night, March 7, at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta.

Holtville senior Angelica Gonzalez said this year’s Madness was better than ever and had an even higher number of Holtville students than 2020.

“It was so dope, it was super exciting, the crowd was amazing,” she said. “The previous year our crowd wasn’t that great, and this year I’m just so proud of our school and that we are out here. Second place baby, not bad, not bad!”

The students pulled out all the stops. Lights were flashing from every section of the stands, one or two cheer squads had loud speakers to scream into, and flags were waving for every school. School colors were everywhere, from the t-shirts to the letterman jackets to the war paint some students had on their faces. Cheerleader teams and mascots danced-off on the stage while the drumlines had a battle of the bands, without the bands.

The roar was deafening as students cheered on the teams down in front on the stage.

School mascots were getting into the spirit, pushing the crowd to keep the noise up to drown out their rivals’ voices. They even got into some good-natured teasing, with the Southwest eagles particularly ribbing the other mascots, like pulling the Imperial tiger’s and the Brawley wildcat’s tails or chest bumping with the Calexico bulldogs.

Krystal Flores, a 17-year-old Southwest High School senior and Associated Student Body president, was part of the team cheering and urging on her fellow students in the stands.

“I was leading the crowd, all of the ASB, too, we were just leading them having a good time, having that Eagle pride and spirit like before,” Krystal said.

Down below on the stage, teams from the schools put up their dukes to compete in several games created by the Junior Fair Board. Classics like the tug of war and human pyramid made their return. The mystery game that had been kept secret by the Junior Fair Board turned out to be a “junk in the trunk” competition with students shaking their bottoms to get ping pong balls out of a tissue box wrapped just below their waist.

The big event of the night was the Ruckus Relay, a relay race with multiple stages and obstacles to complete. This included a mini tricycle race, a three-legged wheel barrel run, google-eyed ladder climbing, paint can bowling, adviser roping, and finally, a simple flip of a Solo cup on a table. Holtville managed to make it through all that chaos to come out on top.

“This is the best experience of my high school years,” said Damion Garcia, a 17-year-old member of the Calexico High School drumline. “I love it and I’m so happy to do it with my drumline; we’ve been friends since freshman year. This is my last year and my best performance ever.”

“It felt great to be back, to be in the stands,” 17-year-old Brawley senior Iliana Ferrel said.

The Calexico High drumline performs with passion as its Bulldog classmates cheer from the grandstand during the 2022 High School Madness competition at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Monday night, March 7. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Eighteen-year-old Myriam Castillo of Imperial said she wasn’t originally going to come, but in the end decided she might as well and was glad she did.

“I thought, it’s my last year, might as well go and show off some Tiger pride,” Castillo said. “It’s just about high school pride and having fun.”

Calipatria High School had the smallest schools, thus fewer seats to fill. However, 15-year-old sophomore Cassandra Vega, who was attending her first High School Madness, said she thought her school’s section was just as loud as the rest.

“It’s really cool, all the activities, the school spirit, seeing all the schools come together to show their pride,” Cassandra said. “We are small but we are mighty and try to make the best of what we have.”

This year’s winner was the Central Union High Spartans, coming out on top after winning most of the events. Central won the grand prize of $500 that will go to its ASB school fund. Holtville came in second place, winning $300, and Imperial came in third winning $100.

Three Central seniors, Alyssa Moss, Yzabella Lopez, and Nicolas Buford, walked out of the grandstands with their heads held high with the rest of their classmates. The three friends were just excited to have competed in some of the events and been able to get this year’s win for Central.

“It was awesome to have an experience like this after COVID and being secluded,” Moss said. “It’s really fun to be out here with friends.”

“I thought it was awesome. Actually participating in the events is way funner than just watching to be honest,” Buford said.

“This is really refreshing, we never got to experience this, even with our assemblies,” Lopez said. “That was awesome, our senior year going out with that is really awesome!”