YUCCA VALLEY — The Imperial High School girls basketball team made history here on Tuesday, March 8, when the Tigers beat Yucca Valley High, 52-46, to claim the CIF-Southern California Regional Division IV championship.

The Tigers (28-6 overall) were the No. 6 seed in the 16-team regional tournament after finishing in second place in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II tournament. Imperial lost in the section championship, 29-23, to Fallbrook High.

After defeating 11th-seeded Heritage High of Menifee in the opening round of the regional playoffs, the Tigers hit the road to face third-seeded San Marcos of Santa Barbara, winning 43-30, and second-seeded Trinity Classical Academy of Valencia, winning that one 33-31, in the semifinals.

In the championship game at top-seeded Yucca Valley, the Tigers led the entire game, building a 31-22 halftime lead, but only led 37-35 going into the fourth quarter.

After the Trojans tied the game at 37-37 early in the final period, Imperial went on an 11-0 run to build a 48-37 lead midway through the quarter. Yucca Valley would mount one more comeback, cutting the lead to 48-46 before the Tigers would close the game with four free throws.

With the win, Imperial now moves on to the CIF-State Championship for Division IV where the Tigers will face Branson High of Ross, the champions from Northern California. The game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

It is the first time since 1988 that any basketball team from the Imperial Valley will be participating in a state championship game. The last team to do it was the Calipatria High boys team that lost in overtime of their state final in 1988.

The Tigers are the first girls basketball team from the Imperial Valley to reach a Southern California regional final, much less the state championship game.