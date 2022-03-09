BRAWLEY — Hidalgo Society has been driven collectively for the past 100 years by individuals, past presidents and past members to make this organization what it is today.

Despite trying times that include COVID, the last four years has seen tremendous growth and unity that is inspired by the board, which is committed to Hidalgo Society to achieve all that we have accomplished together for this great organization.

Through the organization’s leadership and collaboration with the community, we have established 200-plus members. The organization continues to grow by preserving its mission statement and goals set forth by Hidalgo Society.

The society was founded in 1922 to serve the needs of the Mexican population in our community. The original name was the, “Asociadad Muralista de Miguel Hidalgo,” which means, “mutual aid to society” to assist our underserved population, to offer services training and guidance for the membership and those in need. The organization was started primarily to hold funerals for families at no cost.

This is an organization that has given tremendous support to communities within the Valley for 100 years.

Members of the Hidalgo Society are shown during the organization’s 100th anniversary at Hidalgo Hall in Brawley on Feb. 26. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF HIDALGO SOCIETY

As years passed, the Hidalgo Society incorporated and expanded its services to members by continuing to support the Hispanic culture … The organizations provided a place to hold community celebrations such as senior celebrations as well as quinceañeras, weddings and anniversaries, including Hidalgo Society annual events like its New Year’s Eve celebration, installation of officers, Cinco de Mayo, Dia de la Raza and our annual Christmas toy giveaway.

As a kid, both my parents being field workers, I can remember my mother would bring my sisters and I to Hidalgo Hall, stand in long lines at times, to get a lunch or simply a toy at Christmas time.

My father was part of the coordinated March to the state Capitol that Cesar Chavez organized to improve working conditions for farmworkers in the late ’60s and ’70s.

It is because of my childhood upbringing and the mentoring of my family that I stand before you giving back to our community. I do so with great pride, honor and integrity as we look forward working toward fulfilling and enhancing the mission and goals of our organization, that are:

To operate for the advancement of higher education;

To enhance social and economic conditions;

To help and support other charitable causes that might be presented in our community.

We are grateful for the continued support the community has shown to Hidalgo Society throughout the years. We proud of our Mexican heritage dedicated to preserving our culture and improving our community.

Hidalgo Society President Esther Sanchez-Banda’s speech for the organization’s 100th anniversary celebration has been lightly edited.

On Tuesday, March 8, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation honoring the Hidalgo Society for its 100 years.