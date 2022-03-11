San Diego Weekend Guide: March 11-13 – St. Patrick’s Day Edition

SAN DIEGO COUNTY — Feelin’ green? No, no, no, not that way. Though if you’re not careful on St. Patrick’s Day, it could turn out that way. We’re early for St. Paddy, but as the day falls next Thursday, events are dropping this San Diego weekend.

Of course, while you’re getting your shamrock on, you also are losing an hour – it’s Spring Forward time! So if you’re partying Saturday, March 12, you will be sacrificing an hour of sleep, so plan accordingly. But bright side – you’ll be gaining an hour of sunlight for eight months!

The 29th annual San Diego Latino Film Festival continues with more than 200 entries screening at AMC Mission Valley and virtually. The films come from all over the world, but San Diego filmmakers and subjects are featured as well. On tap this weekend – 40 features, along with short programs by and for women, LGBTQ and families. Screenings cost $12, or see it all with passes starting at $225.

Cherry blossoms aren’t just an East Coast thing, not as long as Balboa Park’s Japanese Friendship Garden has anything to do about it. And they will, at the Cherry Blossom Festival, which continues through Sunday, March 13. According to the garden, the trees are 90% in bloom. General admission costs $12.

The Japanese Friendship Garden hosts the Cherry Blossom Festival while the blooms are peaking. Photo by Chris Stone

Skate Rising for girls returns after a long COVID pause. Exposure Skate resumes the lessons for girls ages 4-18 at Encinitas Community Park from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The free program, at the park’s skate plaza, combines skating with a community project.

Get your green on a few days early as San Diego pulls out the stops for St. Patrick’s Day:

The city hosts the 40th annual Parade & Festival – which returns at 10:30 a.m. Saturday after a two-year pause due to COVID. The free fun kicks off on Fifth Avenue, proceeding north from Laurel Street to Upas Street and shifting to Sixth Avenue to head south. Then head to the fest in the park, with live music on two stages and a kids’ zone.

Also back – the ShamROCK fest in the Gaslamp Quarter, which offers Irish and Celtic rock bands, tribute performances, dancers and an adult beverage or three. The Young Dubliners headline and perform at 10 p.m. Head out at 2 p.m, Saturday, but the party continues until midnight. Tickets started from $60 to $120, but prices rise at the door.

Another fest makes its return at Seaport Village – the Busker Festival, which celebrates the talents of street performers, including musicians, magicians, acrobats, flamethrowers, knife jugglers and tightwalkers. A new feature, Bubbles & Balloons, includes champagne tastings and balloon artists. The free show starts at noon.

Itchy for a road trip? Head to Borrego Springs for two arts events, the Circle of Art at Christmas Circle Park and the Candlewood Arts Festival. Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, the free Circle of Art includes dozens of artists whose specialties include painting, sculpture, pottery and jewelry. Candlewood, also free and continuing through the end of the month, includes family art workshops and pieces that emphasize the desert landscape.

This story first appeared on Times of San Diego and was made available as part of the CalMatters Network.