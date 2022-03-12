Final Weekend for a Fair Food Fix

IMPERIAL — Jaylen Fong said he drove all the way from Calipatria just for a funnel cake. Fong says burgers, ribs, corndogs can all be found elsewhere, but his favorite treat is only found when the fair comes to town.

“There is only one venue that sells funnel cakes, and that’s at the fair,” Fong said on Thursday, March 10, “That’s the best form of comfort food, it tastes great, it’s sweet, and you can only get it at the fair.”

Fong is just one of many who come to the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta solely to satisfy the craving for that one special treat they can only get once a year. That usually includes the aforementioned funnel cake, fair corndogs, spiral fries, turkey legs, frozen bananas, deep-fried Oreos and Snickers, giant donuts, just to a name a few.

Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 will be the last weekend of the fair, and the last chance that fair food fix until they have to wait for another year.

Nine-year-old Rivaldo Elenes of Imperial is ready to dig into his giant M&M donut during the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Thursday, March 10. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Last year there were two fair food drive-thru events to help some of the usual vendors make some money during a time when COVID shutdown public gatherings, and thereby cut off their sources of income.

Many locals like Aracely Lyna of Imperial did turn out to the drive-thru events. For Lyna, something was missing.

“The atmosphere, the music, everything was just not there,” Lyna said as she sat with her wife and friends near a stage listening to music.

There are a couple new stands for people to see this year. That includes a Dole Whip booth, shaped like a pineapple and selling the fabled cool treat of the Disneyland theme park in original and other flavors. Another new stand is Mom’s Bakeshoppe, selling cookies in buckets and warm drinks to counter those windy nights the California Mid-Winter Fair is known for.

Corndogs, big and small, are a staple of the fair and a fan favorite food at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta in Imperial. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Other food finds back for 2022 includie Backyard BBQ, Candyland, and more. People have been seen greeting the folks at the registers, telling them it’s been too long since they’ve had good fair food.

Nancy Espinosa is an employee with Backyard BBQ, and she said it has been nice seeing familiar faces, both among her customers and the other stands.

“People have said this year, ‘Oh we’ve been waiting for a long time!’ so it’s been good,” Espinosa said. “There are a lot of friends we are seeing.”

Texas Donuts brought three new donuts for this year’s fair: a caramel macchiato donut, a mazapán with lechera donut, and a strawberry icing donut with sprinkles. According to the employees, the strawberry icing donut has been a hit, especially since it looks like the famed donut of the “Simpsons.”

Regina Hernandez and Sonia Gama both work with Texas Donuts and know it is a big deal for the fair. Both agreed it was not quite the same when people came through the drive-thru.

“We’re happy to be back,” Hernandez said. “To be back in here in Imperial, it’s great to be back.”

“I get to see a lot of returning customers,” Gama said. “They came and they always tell us they come just to get our donuts every year, so that was pretty exciting.”

A stack of turkey legs awaits anyone craving a meaty drumstick at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta in Imperial. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Julian Jimenez of El Centro was out with his family; this was his son’s first visit to the fair. Jimenez said he definitely comes for the food

“Most of the food is stuff you can usually make or get anywhere anytime, but it has the spirit of the fair,” Jimenez said. “It’s like when you go to Disneyland and get a $12 pretzel. You can get a pretzel anywhere else, but it’s the nostalgia of getting it there that gets you.”

“Fries are just a go-to; their just fries, their spiral, they’re like a cake,” laughed Abby Acevedo of Imperial as she tucked into a shared plate of spiral fries with a friend.

Some came from very far away to get that fair food. Jamahl Douglas is an El Centro native visiting from Oklahoma to be with friends and family at the fair. He said whenever he comes it’s all about the corndog.

“They are just not the same anywhere else, I mean a fair corndog? Come on.”