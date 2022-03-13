BRAWLEY — A community electric vehicle charging station will power up, so to speak, at Comite Civico del Valle’s office in Brawley on Tuesday, March 15.

The product of a year’s effort, the Level 2 charger was financed by grants from the California Energy Commission and General Motors. It is the first in a network of charging stations that Comite Civico del Valle’s executive director, Luis Olmedo, is working to set up across the Imperial Valley as the country transitions from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles to electric.

Olmedo points at Comite Civico’s experience in setting up a network of some 70 air-monitoring stations — the IVAN (Identifying Violations Affecting Neighborhoods)-Imperial network — throughout the Imperial and Coachella valleys as proof that the nonprofit community advocacy organization is ready to take on EV infrastructure.

The digital display of the Level 2 ChargePoint electric vehicle charging station installed outside the Comite Civico del Valle office in Brawley shows its ready to power. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The IVAN network “all required a low level of electrical upgrades,” Olmedo said. “They required site agreements with the county, IID, school districts and private property owners. We have the experience to get the access that we need to take advantage of strategic public spaces to install these chargers.”

And if automakers and the government have their way, the stations will be in much demand as people will be urged and incentivized to go to electric vehicles.

The Future is Electric

Gov. Gavin Newsom is positioning California to be a leader in clean energy, and in September 2020, he ordered the California Air Resources Board to ban new gas-powered cars by 2035.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in August 2021 setting a target in which 50 percent of all vehicles sold in the United States in 2030 will be zero-emission vehicles, which includes battery electric, hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Automakers appear to be on board: Volvo has said it will offer only electric vehicles by 2030, General Motors announced that it would phase out petroleum-powered vehicles and sell only those that have zero emissions by 2035, and Honda plans to do so by 2040.

If there were any doubts that gasoline-powered vehicles are headed out, look no further than last month’s Super Bowl. Seven automakers, including heavyweights General Motors, BMW and Kia, aired commercials featuring electric vehicles during the Rams-Bengals game. The Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the United States, and its big-budget commercials are considered advertising bellwethers.

The automakers’ message is clear: The future is electric.

Record-high gasoline prices couple with lower maintenance costs and rebates for electric vehicle buyers make the proposition particularly attractive.

A Level 2 ChargePoint electric vehicle charging station has been installed outside the Comite Civico del Valle office in Brawley. Comite Civico hopes to install some 40 stations throughout Imperial and Coachella valleys. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Is Imperial County Ready for EV?

Two key factors which could hinder the transition to electric in Imperial County could be the generational poverty rate and a per capita income that is among the lowest in the state.

Upfront costs for electric vehicles are higher than those for fossil-fuel-powered automobiles. The average transaction cost for EVs is $56,000, about $10,000 more than the industry average, which includes EVs.

How vehicles are fueled will have to change in order to make the transition work. In short, electric vehicles on a full charge travel far fewer miles than conventional vehicles, and there are far fewer charging stations than gas stations.

The median driving range for the 2021 model year for all-electric vehicles was 234 miles while the median range for gasoline vehicles was 403 miles, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

There are about 45,000 public electric vehicle charging stations with Level 2 or faster chargers in the United States, and about 150,000 gas stations across the United States, according to the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing.

Many EV owners opt to install Level 2 chargers in their homes to charge their vehicles overnight. Level 2 chargers and installation cost about $1,400, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The gap between EV charging stations and gas stations in the Imperial Valley is even greater. There are over 70 gas stations in the Imperial Valley, and just four electric vehicle charging locations: United Nissan in Imperial, and the Imperial Valley Mall, the Hampton Inn and Bank of America in El Centro.

There is little doubt that EV infrastructure will expand over time.

A pair of Teslas charge at the row of charging stations that have been in operation at the Imperial Valley Mall in El Centro for several years. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Charging Forward

Gov. Newsom’s 2022-2023 budget earmarks $6.1 billion for various electric vehicle initiatives, particularly for low-income buyers and underserved areas. About $3.9 billion of that would fund electric trucks, transit and school buses, as well as the attendant charging infrastructure.

Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle

The Holtville Unified School District received some $390,000 from the California Energy Commission to replace a diesel-powered school bus with an all-electric bus and install its charger as well.

The Imperial Irrigation District offers a rebate up to $500 to customers who purchase and install a Level 2 (240-volt) plug-in electric vehicle charger in 2022.

But even with the various rebates and incentives, installing electric vehicle charging stations is prohibitively expensive for disadvantaged communities such as the Imperial and Coachella valleys, according Comite Civico’s Olmedo.

Comite Civico took advantage of the California Energy Commission’s California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), which offered a rebate of $4,000 per charging port. General Motors came through with $40,000 from its Climate Equity Fund.

The electrical infrastructure that’s going in to support more chargers, including a possible upgrade to a Level 3 charger down the line, costs around $40,000. The hardware and software to operate the station is in upward of $12,000, Olmedo said.

“It’s a big investment,” he added. “If it wasn’t for the CEC rebate and General Motors who picked up the cost of $40,000, we wouldn’t be able to afford this.”

Olmedo’s goal is to install 40 EV chargers across the Imperial Valley. He is confident he can pull it off for $4 million for a mix of chargers that are mostly Level 2 and some Level 3.

Charging levels determine how long it takes to charge an electric vehicle’s batteries.

The difference between the levels of available electric vehicle chargers. | COURTESY OF BATES ELECTRIC

Level 1 uses a common household 120-volt outlet. It doesn’t require any additional costs or installation, but is too slow for daily driving.

Level 2 chargers are up to 10 times faster than Level 1 chargers, and are most commonly used for daily driving. They require a dedicated circuit and heavier, more expensive wiring. But they deliver enough power to charge a nearly empty EV battery overnight.

Level 3 chargers, also known as DC Fast Chargers, use a much higher voltage than Level 1 and 2 chargers, and can charge small EVs in under an hour. Residential buildings don’t have the voltage supply needed for Level 3, and the chargers themselves cost thousands of dollars, so you’re most likely to see Level 3 chargers at commercial businesses and in charging networks.

Olmedo argues that the current rebates don’t go far enough in disadvantaged communities like the Imperial and Coachella valleys.

“People who have disposable income and profitable businesses will take the $4,000 (rebate) per electric outlet. They can afford to be environmentally conscious,” he added.

“We have been informing the state that the program is not affordable, and the state has been very receptive about how they can better the program,” Olmedo continued. “We’re saying, instead of making hundreds rebates available at the $4,000 cost, give us 40 chargers fully paid so we can build a basic infrastructure that will boost consumer confidence and build equity locally so we don’t get left behind.”

Note: Includes non-residential Level 2 and DC fast public and private chargers, and the Tesla network. Does not include Level 1 chargers or planned chargers. Also, percentage denotes share of fast chargers vs. chargers of lower speed. | COURTESY OF GREEN CAR CONGRESS

