LGBTQ Mural Reveal Goes On at 85% Complete

EL CENTRO — A reveal party for the mural titled “The Sun Shines on Us All” was affected by recent weather conditions, in the form of winds that delayed artist Priscilla La Salle from finishing in time for the planned event on Saturday, March 12.

La Salle said the mural was about 85 percent completed on Saturday. They added that the piece should be finished in about a week to a week and a half.

Artist Priscilla La Salle, standing in front of her mural, received recognition for her creation from both the Imperial Valley LGBT Center (plaque on left) and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia’s office (certificate on right) during a mural reveal event on Saturday, March 12 in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

The 1,500-square-foot mural, requested by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, takes up the eastern wall of the office building in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue, where the resource center is located.

The LGBTQ-themed painting will be anchored by a sun radiating the rainbow colors of the LGBT flag, with each color of the rainbow representing a part of the Valley’s culture and landscape.

Despite the unfinished guest of honor, that didn’t stop the IV LGBT Resource Center with continuing its celebration of the mural and La Salle on Saturday, which included a DJ, food, live art, booths, games, and a representative from Assembly member Eduardo Garcia’s office recognizing La Salle with a certificate. The IV LGBT Resource Center also gave La Salle a plaque in appreciation.

No additional event is being planned for the completion of the mural.

In addition to a sun with a human face, a rendering of the mural shows ocotillo flowers comprising the field of red, and a desert scene with silhouettes of migrants walking north in the orange field. The color yellow is represented by sunflowers, and green by agricultural fields. The transgender flag’s colors of light blue, pink and white will represent the blue field, and cacti in the violet field.