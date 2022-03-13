en English
The mural “The Sun Shines on Us All” by Priscilla La Salle was about 85 percent finished on Saturday, March 12, when the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center held a reveal event near the mural at Ross Avenue and Bucklin Park. The mural is on the east wall of the center’s office in El Centro. Windy conditions over the past week delayed finishing in time for the event, but it went on anyway. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
LGBTQ Mural Reveal Goes On at 85% Complete

Wind Hampers Artist Priscilla La Salle’s Effort, But IV LGBT Resource Center Painting to Be Finished in Week to Week and a Half

EL CENTRO — A reveal party for the mural titled “The Sun Shines on Us All” was affected by recent weather conditions, in the form of winds that delayed artist Priscilla La Salle from finishing in time for the planned event on Saturday, March 12.

La Salle said the mural was about 85 percent completed on Saturday. They added that the piece should be finished in about a week to a week and a half.

Artist Priscilla La Salle, standing in front of her mural, received recognition for her creation from both the Imperial Valley LGBT Center (plaque on left) and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia’s office (certificate on right) during a mural reveal event on Saturday, March 12 in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

The 1,500-square-foot mural, requested by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, takes up the eastern wall of the office building in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue, where the resource center is located.

The LGBTQ-themed painting will be anchored by a sun radiating the rainbow colors of the LGBT flag, with each color of the rainbow representing a part of the Valley’s culture and landscape.

Despite the unfinished guest of honor, that didn’t stop the IV LGBT Resource Center with continuing its celebration of the mural and La Salle on Saturday, which included a DJ, food, live art, booths, games, and a representative from Assembly member Eduardo Garcia’s office recognizing La Salle with a certificate. The IV LGBT Resource Center also gave La Salle a plaque in appreciation.

No additional event is being planned for the completion of the mural.

In addition to a sun with a human face, a rendering of the mural shows ocotillo flowers comprising the field of red, and a desert scene with silhouettes of migrants walking north in the orange field. The color yellow is represented by sunflowers, and green by agricultural fields. The transgender flag’s colors of light blue, pink and white will represent the blue field, and cacti in the violet field.

  • Rosa Diaz (from left), chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, Stella Jimenez, local field representative for Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, and artist Priscilla La Salle chat at a reveal event for La Salle’s mural on the east wall of the resource center in El Centro on Saturday, March 12. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Attendees of a reveal event for the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center mural painted by artist Priscilla La Salle relax on a rolling hill at Bucklin Park in El Centro near the mural site on Saturday, March 12. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Artist Victor Rodriguez paints a dog during a live art installation during a mural reveal for partner Priscilla La Salle’s mural, “The Sun Shines on Us All,” at Bucklin Park near Ross Avenue on Saturday, March 12. The mural is on the east wall of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, which faces the park. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Karla Soto and Andy Cervantes paint a free community library near the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center in El Centro on Saturday, March 12. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • MEGAN JONES PHOTO
