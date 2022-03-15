HOLTVILLE — After winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV team championship, the Holtville High School boys wrestling team placed nine individuals on the All-Imperial Valley League team.

Holtville High School senior Donovan Johnston celebrates after winning the title at the annual Holtville Wrestling Tournament earlier this season. Johnston was named All-Imperial Valley League for his efforts this past season. | HOLTVILLE TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

Freshman Dion Johnston and seniors Donovan Johnston and Payton Iten, the three Vikings who earned spots at the CIF-State Championships in Bakersfield, were named to the first team All-IVL squad along with sophomore Seth Iten and junior Alexis Roldon.

Four Vikings were named second team All-IVL, including Axel Banda, Daniel Ledezma, Benjamin Betancout and Elliot Ortiz.

Seven wrestlers from Brawley Union High earned first team All-IVL honors, including David Martinez, Evan Velez, Karim Allal, Joey Navarro, Mathew Gutierrez, Steven Solis and Robert Platt. Brawley Union won the CIF-SDS Division III team championship.

Platt, who had the highest finish of any IVL boy at the state championships, was named the IVL Athlete of the Year for his work in the 197-pound division.

The Coach of the Year honor went to Brawley Union High’s Sawyer Smith.

Six Wildcats were named to the All-IVL second team as well, including Jose Espinoza, Mason Navarro, Andrew Ramirez, Caleb Ramirez, Alejandro Flores and Bernie Bustamonte.

Also on the All-IVL first team was Imperial’s Christopher Guizar and Palo Verde Valley’s Griffin Callaghan.

Calexico High School senior Jesus Rodriguez was the only Bulldog to earn All-IVL honors, grabbing a spot on the second team.

Others on the second team were Central’s Sergio Loya, Imperial’s Diego Harmon and Calipatria’s Zachary Leal.