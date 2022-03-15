HOLTVILLE — Two Holtville High School girls basketball players earned All-Imperial Valley League honors as senior Orian Anderson and junior Kamryn Walker were named to the first team.

Holtville High School junior Julia Moreno dribbles the ball in front of two Calexico defenders. Moreno was named to the All-Imperial Valley League second team for her play this past season. | MEGAN JONES FILE PHOTO

Walker and Anderson helped the Vikings to a 16-8 overall record and 6-2 mark in the IVL and second place behind Imperial. The two led Holtville to the semifinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs.

Walker averaged 16.8 points per game to lead the Vikings, along with 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 steals per game. Anderson averaged 12.7 points per game, seven rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Three players from Imperial earned first-team honors, led by IVL Athlete of the Year Sierra Morris. The junior helped the Tigers go 8-0 in the IVL, finish as runner up in CIF-San Diego Section Division II, win the CIF-Southern California Division IV Regional and reach the state championship game in Sacramento.

The other Tigers named first team All-IVL were freshman Nayeli Cardona and junior Xiomara Cardona. Imperial coach Rich Ponchione was named the IVL Coach of the Year.

Calexico High School senior Viviana Cuadras and junior Cecilia Costa were named to the second team along with Brawley junior Karissa Castillo, Imperial junior Amy Riley and Holtville junior Julia Moreno.

In the Desert League, Palo Verde Valley High senior Laura Tellez was named the Athlete of the Year after leading the Yellowjackets to a share of the DL title and the CIF-SDS Division V championship.

Joining Tellez on the first team was her teammate, sophomore Charlotte Dagnino. Palo Verde coach Irma Gonzalez was named the DL Coach of the Year.

Others on the All-DL first team included Central Union juniors Briana Martin and Moyra Garcia and Calipatria senior Kylie Lyerly.

The All-DL second team consisted of Calipatria juniors Marcela Lyerly and Michelle Trejo, plus Central senior Chiara Nava, Palo Verde senior Hadley Phipps and Southwest junior Jenny Sanchez.