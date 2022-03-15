HOLTVILLE — Four members of the first-year Holtville High School girls wrestling team were named second team All-Imperial Valley League for their efforts this past season.

The four Vikings to be named All-IVL were freshman Elah Castro, sophomore Kate Grizzle and juniors Hope Jessee and Melanie Herrera.

Castro took third at the CIF-San Diego Section Division II championships in the 172-pound division, while Grizzle and Jessee finished in fourth place at the championships in the 139-pound and 145-pound divisions respectively. Herrera took fifth place in the 152-pound division.

Nine Brawley Union High girls were named to the All-IVL first team, led by state champion Savannah Gomez, who was named the IVL’s Athlete of the Year. In addition to the nine girls on first team, the Wildcats also had four girls named second team All-IVL.

The Wildcats won the CIF-SDS Division II championship and finished second at the CIF-SDS Masters tournament.

The Brawley girls named first team were Jaylee Cazares, Delarie Juarez, Genesis Garcia, Emily Demara, Jessica Ubence, Paola Alcantar, Dylan Jardon and Sevyn Diaz. The Wildcats named to second team were Mia Navarro, Mary Santana, Molley Riley and Aleczandria Montmayor.

Calexico’s Karen Salais was the only Bulldog named to the All-IVL teams, earning first team honors for her efforts. The Calexico senior won a fourth consecutive CIF-SDS Division I title, a third consecutive CIF-SDS Masters title and finished third at the state championships for the second time in her high school career.

Others named All-IVL first team were Imperial’s Iris Meono and Central Union High’s Lily Rodriguez, Aubrey Beltran and Myla Mora.

The All-IVL second team features Southwest High’s Alyssa Cazares and Hayden DeLong, Imperial’s Brianna Mendoza and Hayley Aguilar, Central’s Katelynn Encinas and Calipatria’s Abigail Marroquin.

The IVL Coach of the Year award went to Brawley’s Ray Leon.