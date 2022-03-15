Recently I read a guest editorial written by Sheila Vakharia, deputy director of the Department of Research and Academic Engagement at the Drug Policy Alliance, in the Washington Post.

The piece commented on Senators Rubio and Cotton’s compassion- and empathy-challenged, not to mention cheap fear-mongering, response to President Biden’s harm-reduction proposals for segments of our addicted population.

This piece suggested the following thoughts.

Vakharia writes, “If we’re going to make any progress, politicians and the media must stick to the evidence and put that knowledge to use to save lives.”

Big “if.” It assumes the likes of Cotton and Rubio actually understand the nature of addiction. They don’t. As addicts themselves to adulation, indolence and mediocrity, it’s hard to see beyond one’s self-infantilizing bubble — the true insidiousness of any addiction. One can’t see the troubles of others, hopelessly trapped within one’s addiction.

Firstly, addiction results from way too many environmental and experiential causes that converge on an individual’s psyche. In short, our culture sends messages that traumatize some (many?) in our midst. To deal with the trauma some seek solace in a dopamine-boosting substance or behavior, legal or otherwise. Addiction ensues. Big surprise.

In the initial stages, an addict rationalizes their belief, behavior and actions. Not till the consequences crash down upon them, wrecking their lives and their loved ones do they realize: “Hey, this is not working.” Guess what? By then, their body demands the drug under penalty of pain — even death. Treatment? Unless one has the wealth, networks or clout of a Betty Ford, Maureen O’Connor, Rush Limbaugh or Liz Taylor, forget top-of-the-line therapeutic institutions that require weeks and weeks of moment-to-moment therapy: concern, empathy and introduction to a healthier lifestyle, physical and mental.

This applies to gambling, alcohol, cocaine, meth, etc., etc.

Now, some addictions are considered “legal.” I listed two above. Some addictions don’t even make it on the map, maybe not even to the DSM-5 or its iterations. Look at your typical senatorial or congressional candidate. Ever consider these have a terminal need for adulation, to “achieve prestige without merit,” as P.J. O’Rourke said? Gotta get that dopamine rush somehow, baby!

That said, this minimal government-approach to harm-reduction amounts to a mere Band-Aid.

We need a full-blown reformation (like the one that ended the Dark Ages and introduced the “Age of Enlightenment”) or reconstruction at a cultural level to defeat, or at least deal with, the insidious forces that wear down folks’ self-esteem, that embed serious degrees of rage and self-loathing — contributors to a need to find solace and a dopamine rush in something, anything, whether legal or otherwise.

The evidence exists. These second-rate politicians, adulation-addicts, remain trapped in their own dopamine-rush bubbles to be of much help to anyone. Bereft of insight, they can’t even help themselves …

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.