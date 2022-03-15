SOFTBALL: Vikings Runner-up for Tourney Title

CHULA VISTA — The Holtville High School softball team made it to the championship game of the Hilltop Invitational tournament here on Saturday, March 12, but fell in the title game to Helix High of San Diego, 5-2, in eight innings.

Holtville High School sophomore Kaitlyn Havens rounds second base on her way to third during the Vikings’ nonleague game against Calipatria in Holtville on Monday, March 14. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Helix jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning and kept it that way until the fifth, when the Highlanders were able to put up another run to take a 2-0 lead after five innings.

The Vikings rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game, 2-2, thanks to a two-RBI single from sophomore catcher Kaitlyn Havens as she drove in junior Kalli Strahm and sophomore McKinzie Toth.

Holtville only managed four hits in the game as the Highlanders’ ace, senior Sophia Ramuno, was on her game, striking out 15 batters while walking just two in eight innings of work.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning, sending the game into extra innings. Helix scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning, taking advantage of a couple Holtville errors to jump out to the 5-2 lead.

Holtville failed to produce a run in the bottom half of the eighth.

Strahm pitched a complete game for the Vikings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four.

“It was a great game. Easily Helix was the best team we’ve played this season,” said Melissa Snyder, Holtville’s fourth-year head coach. “We were in it and if we make the routine plays there in the eighth, who knows? But they capitalized on our mistakes like a good team should do.”

The Vikings followed the loss with a 22-0 drubbing of Calipatria in Holtville on Monday, March 14.

Strahm and freshman Melissa Lopez combined for a five-inning no-hitter with Strahm striking out three while Lopez finished with one strikeout.

At the plate, Strahm had three hits, three runs scored and drove in five, while junior Sofie Irungaray also had three hits, five RBIs and scored twice. Havens finished with two hits, four RBIs and two runs scored against the Hornets.

The Vikings return to action on Saturday, March 19, for a 10:30 a.m. makeup game on the road at Valley Center. Holtville will travel to Calexico for a 6:30 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 22, in a nonleague showdown with the Bulldogs.