Border Patrol Dedicates Stables to Fallen Agent

CALEXICO — A year and a day after Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos was killed in the line of duty, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol dedicated its new Horse Patrol stables in honor and the memory of their fallen brethren.

Dozens of guests made their way to Calexico for the dedication and ribbon cutting for the long-awaited stables, which included speakers, horseback colors display by the Border Patrol, and the distribution of memorials, all to honor the late Flores-Bañuelos.

“Just over a year ago we lost Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos … That day he showed that he lived the Border Patrol motto, ‘Honor First,’” Acting El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Dennis Harmon said during the dedication ceremony.

The ribbon cutting of the new El Centro Sector Border Patrol Horse Patrol stables was attended by Diana Flores-Bañuelos (center), the widow of the late Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, his children (one of whom is beside her mother), Acting El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Dennis Harmon (from left), the 25th Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Raul L. Ortiz, who traveled from Washington, D.C., and El Centro Sector Horse Patrol Supervisory Agent Timothy Lencsak on Wednesday, March 16. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

On March 15, 2021, Flores-Bañuelos was on his way home to his wife and four children in Indio after completing his shift with the Border Patrol Horse Patrol, when he stopped to assist those who had just been involved in a car accident along northbound Highway 86 just outside Salton City.

A sandstorm brought on by high winds made visibility nearly zero when Flores-Bañuelos found the accident. Pulling off to the side of the road to assist an elderly passenger, Flores-Bañuelos and the elderly patient were struck by a passing motorist, sending both to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, where Flores-Bañuelos was pronounced dead.

El Centro Sector Horse Patrol Supervisory Agent Timothy Lencsak gives details about the new stable during the El Centro Sector Border Patrol Horse Patrol stables ribbon cutting and dedication on Wednesday, March 16. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

In attendance at the ribbon cutting was Flores-Bañuelos’ widow, Diana, and their four children, the youngest of whom was born shortly after Agent Flores-Bañuelos’ death. Joining the agent’s wife were six members of Flores-Bañuelos’ Border Patrol Academy graduating class, including Agent Manuel Estrada.

Estrada spoke highly of the 33-year-old late agent, explaining that he had been Flores-Bañuelos’ class leader while they had been in the academy together. Prior to joining the academy, Flores-Bañuelos had spent 12 years serving in the United States Marine Corps but became a member of the Border Patrol after graduating from the 860th session of the academy on March 5, 2009.

“It means a lot to us to have a place to essentially go and to share what he did for his county and being in a community with other people that was loved by Alejandro,” Estrada said in an interview after the ribbon cutting.

Speaker for the ribbon cutting was the 25th Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Raul L. Ortiz, who traveled from Washington, D.C. to attend the event. Ortiz praised not only Flores-Bañuelos, but all of the El Centro Sector Horse Patrol, for their dedication to their jobs. He then invited the Flores-Bañuelos family to D.C. for another ceremony in May.

“I’m going to tell you that after 30 years, I am continuously amazed by the sacrifices that our agents make each and every day … I’m honored to be part of the Flores-Bañuelos family in this dedication,” Ortiz said.

The 25th Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Raul L. Ortiz, invites the Flores-Bañuelos family to Washington, D.C., for another ceremony in May during the El Centro Sector Border Patrol Horse Patrol stables ribbon cutting and dedication on Wednesday, March 16. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

As part of the ceremony, Flores-Bañuelos’ family was awarded a memorial set in a shadow box, while Flores-Bañuelos’ classmates were each given small memorial plaques in the late agent’s honor. Flores-Bañuelos’ mount, Dusty, performed its final duty in service of the Border Patrol by revealing a permanent memorial dedicated to Flores-Bañuelos at the stables before officially retiring from service.

As a member of the Horse Patrol Unit, Flores-Bañuelos was expected to ride in challenging terrain, environmentally protected, or privately owned sensitive geographic locations to patrol for transnational criminal activity. Often, the Horse Patrol is the only option for the U.S. Border Patrol to enter regions in our local deserts that are inaccessible by any other means of patrol.

Beginning with only four agents and five horses, the El Centro Sector Horse Patrol has now grown to 13 agents with 17 horses. Historically, the El Centro Sector has had to board its horses, paying a monthly rent to stable owners to house the mounts, but with the opening of this new stable the Border Patrol will be able to care for the horses in-house.

Classmates of the late Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos were each given small memorial plaques in the agent’s honor during ceremonies at the ribbon cutting and dedication of the new El Centro Sector Border Patrol Horse Patrol stables near Calexico on Wednesday, March 16. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The new stable includes 18 stalls, a large arena, a small arena, a 50-foot round pen, a one-acre turn out, climate-controlled storage facilities, wash racks, and hitching posts. For the horses, misters and large fans were installed to help keep the mounts cool in Imperial County’s blistering summers, along with a fly control system to help with biting insects, and camera system so the horses will be continuously monitored.

The property which this stable sits on was purchased by the Border Patrol in 2013, but construction was unable to begin due to budget constraints. Finally, in 2021 construction began on what Supervisory Agent Timothy Lencsak, El Centro Sector Horse Patrol supervisor, referred to as a “Mare Motel.”

“I love that these agents share a passion for the horses and the desire to give them the best,” said Lencsak during the ceremony.

In total, the stable cost about $800,000 to construct and sits just south of Highway 98 off Barbara Worth Road in Calexico.