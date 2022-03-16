Holtville Fire Gets a New ‘Chief’

HOLTVILLE — One of the most iconic images for a firehouse is that of a Dalmatian mascot, with its black and white coat cutting a striking contrast against a bright red fire engine.

Now Holtville has its own.

Named Chief, Holtville Fire Department’s newest addition will serve as an emotional support dog for the firefighters while also teaching children about fire prevention.

Members of the Holtville High cheerleading squad pose with Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva’s new Dalmatian puppy, Chief, at the Carrot Festival Parade in February. | COURTESY PHOTO

The last few years have been challenging for essential workers and first responders of all kinds, and the Holtville Fire Department has seen its own struggles, not only with COVID, but with the trauma of a fatal crash that took 13 lives just outside of town in March 2021 and the death of one of their coworkers three years ago, according to Fire Chief Alex Silva.

In December, Silva saw his men gain some relief from stress when a stray dog approached his firefighters as they were working an out-of-town fire. As he watched his crews take care of and play with the stray dog, Silva came up with a plan to help his men permanently.

“I saw how they got attached to the stray dog, and I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time for us to get one,’” he said during an interview at the fire station on Monday, March 14.

Silva went to work, eventually finding a purebred Dalmatian puppy to adopt and bring on to the station. After going through a list of names, including the names of a few obscure tools used only in fire departments, Silva settled on the name Chief, since it’s easily recognizable and associated with a fire department.

On Feb. 10, Silva picked up the spunky 2-month-old puppy just in time for the firehouse pooch to make an appearance during the 2022 Carrot Festival Parade, riding on the back of a fire truck in the arms of Holtville Mayor Mike Pacheco.

“He was so small, I don’t think anyone could see him, but I held him and he curled up and fell asleep right on my chest,” Pacheco said on Monday night.

Chief did not remain tiny for long. Just a month later, the puppy has already outgrown his personalized collar, which has his name stitched onto the band.

“I don’t know what he’s been eating or what Chief Silva has been feeding him, but he’s been feeding Chief pretty well,” Holtville Firefighter Antonio Zaragoza said.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva’s new Dalmatian puppy, Chief, practices crawling, which helps teach children about crawling beneath smoke to avoid smoke inhalation. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Despite only being a member of the Fire Department for little more than a month, Chief has already made an impact within the department. Several firefighters opened up on how Chief has broken up the monotony of daily life that can occur at the station.

“Having little Chief around is the best thing,” Firefighter John Robles said. “He just brings joy to the department every time he shows up.”

Being an emotional support dog for Holtville firefighters is just one of the responsibilities Chief has; at just 3 months old, the furry fire crew member has already begun being trained to assist Chief Silva and the other firefighters in teaching young people fire prevention and fire safety tips, and can currently follow the commands of sit, stay and crawl.

By the end of his training, Chief is expected to be able to show children how to stop, drop and roll should they ever find themselves on fire, along with teaching kids to crawl beneath smoke to limit smoke inhalation, should they find themselves trapped inside a burning building.

Members of the Holtville Fire Department are photographed with Fire Chief Alex Silva’s new Dalmatian puppy, Chief. | COURTESY PHOTO

“Kids really connect with dogs, and they connect Dalmatians with fire departments, so I’m hoping Chief helps them learn what we really need them to learn,” Silva said.

Although Chief has made a lot of progress in his training, Silva said the puppy loses focus around large groups of people, since he loves to be the center of attention.

To desensitize Chief from such distractions, Silva has already started to deploy his assistant into live fire situations, taking Chief along when he visits different locations, including schools where the kids fall in love with him. Chief is getting requests for visits; a teacher from Heber wants Chief for a school career day.

It’s important to note that Chief is Silva’s personal dog and not the property of the city of Holtville. Silva and his family found and purchased the dog with their personal funds, and thus the cost and responsibility of training the dog falls to them.

“It’s my personal dog, but I want the Fire Department to get credit for him,” Chief said — the big one, that is.