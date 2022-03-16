‘Onward’: Comite Civico Charges Up EV Station

BRAWLEY — A host of heavy hitters from state agencies and General Motors helped Comite Civico del Valle officially “charge” its new electric vehicle charging station on Tuesday, March 15, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the organization’s Brawley office.

The charging station is the first of its kind in Imperial County. Comite Civico has dedicated funds from the California Energy Commission’s California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), which offered a rebate of $4,000 per charging port, and General Motors came through with $40,000 from its Climate Equity Fund.

Although this charger is just one, Comite Civico del Valle Executive Director Luis Olmedo has plans for 40 such chargers around the Imperial and Coachella valleys.

The charger installed in Brawley is a Level 2, one that is capable of charging a car within three to eight hours.

Olmedo said the stations will allow the Valley to move toward a greener economy that California will have in the future. The funds from these chargers will not only reduce emissions but also return the revenues back to the community through Comite Civico’s education programs, he explained.

RELATED STORY: Community EV Charging Initiative Powers Up in Imperial County

Comite Civico del Valle Executive Director Luis Olmedo welcomes guests and the media to the debut of a grant-funded electric vehicle charging station at Comite Civico’s offices in Brawley on Tuesday evening, March 15. | KATHERINE RAMOS

During the presentation on Tuesday evening, there were a number of high-profile state officials in attendance, including Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency.

Crowfoot said these kinds of installations will bring disadvantaged communities like the Imperial Valley up to speed with other parts of the state. He pointed out how the more affluent parts of the state are easily able to take advantage of funds that they might not necessarily need, funds that are denied to lower-income places like the Valley and that needs to change.

“We need to make sure that this transition in energy doesn’t repeat the mistakes of the past,” Crowfoot said. “This transition from a polluting resource to a clean resource will not leave people and communities behind but instead address that inequality.”

Also in attendance was California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan, who said this will be an opportunity for people to save money and save the planet. She added that there is projected to be at least 470 electric vehicle models out on the market by 2024. Monahan feels the state has a responsibility to make it easier to have accessibility to more fueling stations.

A Level 2 ChargePoint electric vehicle charging station has been installed outside the Comite Civico del Valle office in Brawley. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“We want to make sure that if you want to buy an F150 and you want to power your house with it when the power goes down that you feel confident in refueling that vehicle anywhere in the state of California,” Monahan said.

However, the investments and infrastructure are just not there yet and the prices for electric vehicles are still high for many low-income areas. The average cost for EVs is $56,000, about $10,000 more than average, an off-putting price tag for many down here. That is something Monahan said needs to be changed.

“This right here doesn’t just represent an environmental aspect of this community,” said Natalie Palugyai, secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. “It represents social progress, economic progress, it represents communication, it represents a whole future of opportunity that is at your doorstep just waiting to be unleashed.”

Juanita Martinez, the Western Regional director of General Motors, was yet another speaker, and she said so far, GM has been able to invest and begin pushing the creation of new EVs and programs that will bring equity to California communities.

GM shares the same view as the rest of the state; to bring better access to bring better, cleaner energy to the Imperial Valley, she said.

“We hope that this small investment can inspire the increased adoption of zero-emission vehicles throughout the Imperial Valley and help serve the community for years to come,” Martinez said.

One of GM’s newest electric vehicles was also on display and charging for all to see on Tuesday.

This is just one charger for now, but it is just the first of many to come, Olmedo said. Comite Civico is already asking for suggestions on locations for the next 40 stations.

Juanita Martinez, the Western Regional director of General Motors, said GM has begun pushing the creation of new electric vehicles and programs that will bring equity to California communities during the debut of a grant-funded electric vehicle charging station at Comite Civico del Valle’s offices in Brawley on Tuesday evening, March 15. | KATHERINE RAMOS

There are more than 70 gas stations in the Imperial Valley with just four EV charging locations — United Nissan in Imperial, the Imperial Valley Mall, the Hampton Inn, and Bank of America in El Centro.

“Our community wants to move forward,” Olmedo said. “This shows that these chargers can be launched in low-income communities.”

Interim Superintendent/President of Imperial Valley College, Dr. Leonard Johnson, said during a video presentation at the event that the college is already interested in getting some of these charging stations on campus.

Olmedo’s sentiments of moving forward were echoed by Crowfoot, who simply said one word for the future of cleaner energy in the Imperial Valley.

“Onward.”