Calexico Council Approves Alternate ARPA Plan

CALEXICO — A plan submitted by City Council member Raul Ureña as an alternate to how the city proposed to spend its remaining $7.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds was approved by a majority of the council on Wednesday, March 16.

The city’s proposed plan was initially unveiled in February and was heavily criticized by community members who called for investments in equity and wellness instead of the traditional infrastructure improvements that the city was considering.

Though the alternative plan that Ureña had recently submitted was more in line with the requests of the outspoken community members, it failed to receive unanimous support from the council, with Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia ultimately voting against it.

In doing so, Garcia indicated that he wanted further clarification about just how the ARPA funds would be expended according to Ureña’s proposal.

Garcia also expressed concern about the alternate plan’s apparent lack of funding for resources and services dedicated specifically for the city’s youths and senior citizens.

“I want to see that it goes to every sector in our community,” Garcia said prior to the 4-1 vote.

The two competing plans that came before the council had proposed expending ARPA funds on some similar initiatives, yet diverged to a large degree, as well.

The city’s proposal was aligned with the strategic plan that the council had previously approved, and which would have spent heavily on improvements to the city’s aging and outdated infrastructure.

In contrast, Ureña’s plan reflected the concerns and suggestions of a consortium of grassroots organizations that sought to have ARPA funds directed toward those segments of the population that they said were impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLAN A vs. PLAN B

City of Calexico’s “Plan A” Raul Ureña’s “Plan B” ARPA Balance: $7,228,591 (Balance Remaining) ARPA Balance: $7,228,591 (Balance Remaining) Public Facilities lT Upgrades: $850,000 ($6,378,591) Complete Downtown Revitalization: $3,000,000 ($4,228,591) City Broadband Infrastructure $450,000 ($5,928,591) Essential Worker Relief Program: $1,000,000 ($3,228,591) Indoor Ventilation/Filtration for City Facilities: $650,000 ($5,278,591) Park and Recreation Facilities and Infrastructure: $180,000 ($3,048,591) Downtown Infrastructure: $750,000 ($4,528,591) Emergency Response Equipment: $1,000,000 ($2,048,591) City Park Infrastructure: $1,000,000 ($3,528,591) Public Facilities lT Upgrades: $1,000,000 ($1,048,591) Library/Recreation Infrastructure Projects: $350,000 ($3,178,591) City Broadband Infrastructure: $450,000 ($598,591) Emergency Response Equipment: $1,000,000 ($2,178,591) Emergency Park Infrastructure: $500,000 ($98,591) Water and Sewer Replacement Projects: $1,000,000 ($1,178,591) Airport Terminal Repair: $100,000 ($1,078,591)

Among the plans’ more notable differences, the city had proposed allocating $750,000 for downtown infrastructure improvements, compared to the $3 million that Ureña proposed go toward a “complete downtown rehabilitation.”

The alternate plan also looks to allocate $1 million for essential workers that reside in the city, namely those employed as healthcare, farm and grocery store employees.

As it currently stands, the approved alternate plan will be reviewed by the city’s legal counsel to ensure that its proposed uses are eligible for funding under the U.S. Treasury Department’s finalized guidelines. Once reviewed and possibly amended, the plan will come back for the council’s potential approval.

In particular, the plan’s proposal to allocate funds for grocery store workers and farmworkers would need further clarification, city officials said.

“Some items need to be polished so they can be properly vetted under the ARPA final rules,” City Manager Miguel Figueroa told those gathered during the council meeting.

In the U.S. Treasury’s Final Rule from Jan. 6, it clarifies the eligibility of the private sector, according to a National League of Cities interpretation:

“Non-public employees can also be eligible for premium pay, and the final rule simplifies requirements on local governments governing these expenditures. The chief executive (or city manager) of a local government may designate these workers ‘as critical, in order to receive premium pay.’ However, non-public workers still must meet the other requirements for premium pay. For example, performing essential work. Treasury will defer to the chief executive’s discretion in making the designation, and a local government does not need to submit for approval its designation to Treasury.”

Meanwhile, Ureña’s remarks on the use of ARPA funding came during his report to the council, at which time he also acknowledged the progress the city has made since 2015 to turn multimillion-dollar deficits into a balanced budget and lamented the city’s ongoing fiscal constraints.

Council member Ureña also directed city staff to divert his plan’s proposed allocation of $180,000 for the hiring of an outreach specialist to instead go toward supporting park and recreation facilities and infrastructure. His suggestion came in response to a community member’s remark that not enough was being done to support youth activities in the city.

The alternate plan had proposed using $180,000 of the city’s remaining $7,228,591 in ARPA funds to hire a full-time outreach specialist for three years. That person would have been tasked with helping individuals and businesses navigate relief programs and assisting the Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center to promote new post-pandemic business opportunities.

A memorandum that was drafted by the city’s legal counsel and was presented to the council along with the two proposed ARPA plans indicated that the proposed hiring of the outreach specialist would’ve required further clarification to determine its eligibility under ARPA rules.

Though the legal memorandum did not identify any proposed uses that were ineligible, it did list several items from both proposed plans that needed further clarification to determine eligibility.

In need of further vetting within the city’s proposal were its plans to use $350,000 for a library infrastructure project, $450,000 to upgrade the city’s broadband infrastructure, and $1 million for water/sewer replacement projects.

As for the alternate plan, its proposed $3 million downtown rehabilitation project and proposed wraparound homeless rehabilitation services are in need of further vetting, the memorandum stated.

“We want to make sure we’re diving into a few more of the details first,” Ana Schwab, an attorney with the city’s contracted law firm of Best Best & Krieger, told the council during her virtual presentation prior to the vote.

Several members of the community also spoke to the council prior to its vote approving the alternate plan. Much of the public’s remarks reflected the criticism the city had faced when it initially unveiled its proposed ARPA plan during a Feb. 1 workshop in the council’s chambers.

On Wednesday, Ismael Arvizu pointedly asked city officials whether the community’s feedback that was provided during the workshop was simply ignored, since the city’s proposed ARPA plan did not appear to have been altered in any way.

He also questioned why the city seemed so intent on spending its one-time ARPA funds on infrastructure improvements that could be potentially funded through state and federal grants.

“I ask you do the right choices,” said Arvizu, who spoke remotely during the meeting.

Other speakers faulted the city and council for their perceived failure to notify the public of the significance of the city’s total $9.5 million ARPA allocation, its approved expenditures to date, and for allegedly not being transparent during the deliberations leading to the city’s proposals.

Imperial resident and county sheriff candidate Hilton Smith urged the council to consider the well-being of community members with drug addictions and those experiencing homelessness.

He further called for the council to use ARPA funds to fund a mental health intervention response team that would work with law enforcement to help avoid any harm or death to individuals experiencing mental health crises during their encounters with law enforcement.

Public health advocate and Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition co-founder Daniela Flores reminded city officials that the county’s COVID-related death rate was among the state’s worst, and that the city’s health outcomes also ranked among the county’s worst.

She, too, advocated for a one-time ARPA payment for the city’s essential farmworkers and spoke of the work that the coalition had done during the pandemic while the city itself appeared to have abdicated its public health and safety responsibilities.

“For once, please I ask you to make decisions that are going to impact community workers directly,” Flores said.

The city of Calexico passed a American Rescue Plan Act funding plan that includes awarding one-time payments to essential workers like healthcare, farm and grocery store workers. | ALEJANDRO DAVILA AND UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS PHOTOS

The community members’ pleas — which date back to October — appeared to have found receptive ears among some of the council members, who offered assurances that they had the community’s best interests at heart.

Council member Rosie Fernandez said she was supportive of providing the city’s essential workers a one-time payment using ARPA funds, so long as it followed ARPA’s final ruling.

“We’re going to do the best that we can and do the best for our community,” Fernandez said.

Similarly, Mayor Javier Moreno expressed support for the plan to assist the workers whose essential work placed them in direct contact with the public or in crowded workplaces throughout the pandemic. Moreno was the one to motion to have the alternate plan approved.

And while Mayor Pro Tem Garcia had ultimately voted against the alternate plan, he did state that he was encouraged by the sight of so many engaged people crowding into City Hall to voice their concerns.

He also reminded them that their continued presence would go a long way toward helping the city recover from the pandemic and address any additional issues impacting the city.

“We are not the only ones doing the work,” Garcia said, referring to city officials. “It’s all of us.”

On Thrusday, March 17, IV Equity and Justice Coalition’s Daniela Flores sent a statement to the Calexico Chronicle:

“As we heard last night from community members, they are the ones that lived the impacts of the pandemic and decisions must place the residents’ input front and center. We thought it was particularly important that Calexico Parents Athletic Association founder Carmen Estrada and impacted children and families participated last night and hope that the council makes parks a priority as this directly impacts the future and emotional wellness of the children in our community.

“Although the city council could have engaged the community more throughout this process, we are proud that in the end, after we conducted a community survey and voiced the needs of our community, that those voices were heard loud and clear.

“As we move forward, it will be important that the programming and projects that materialize from the ARPA funding are implemented with close attention to accessibility in terms of language, technology, and ease of any paperwork as well as outreach for any projects that involve getting the word out to the people.”