IMPERIAL — The digital divide is a real part of the daily lives of many Americans struggling to a make ends meet, where broadband access is a luxury many cannot afford.

For Imperial residents, the city is trying to do something about that.

In an effort to close the digital gap that exists for its residents, Imperial officials approved an ambitious plan that will eventually lead to public access to Wi-Fi for all people in the city.

“This is a huge project and the first ‘Smart City’ concept of its kind in the Valley,” according to Imperial Assistant City Manager Alexis Brown.

The first step involves increasing security in key spots around town and creating public hotspots, off of which the increased public access can expand, and the second involves increasing connectivity and access through Imperial Public Library programs.

Increasing public broadband access has been a hallmark of the allowable uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds, and it’s clear why.

Nearly a quarter of adults with annual household incomes below $30,000 a year — 24 percent — don’t own a smartphone, according to 2021 data from the Pew Research Center. Even more (43 percent) lack broadband in their homes or a computer (41 percent). It’s a stark contrast to household with combined incomes of $100,000 or more, where such technology and access is a given, Pew research shows.

COURTESY OF PEW RESEARCH CENTER

To jumpstart this process, the Imperial City Council on March 2 approved the initial steps of the “Smart City” concept presented by R. Alejandro Estrada, the city’s information technology director, with the installation of a high-capacity wireless broadband network throughout the city.

While initially this plan only provides free wireless internet in public spaces, like the city parks or downtown Imperial, it is hoped that by installing the initial infrastructure through this project, the city will be able to scale up the access to include the underserved or not-served communities of the city, through the same system in the coming years.

“We’re going to be using the towers that we have already set up around the city, like at the City Hall, the wastewater plant booster tank, and also some of the live poles from the parks, Joshua Tree and the park at 14th Street, to place the signal towers,” Estrada said.

The city will set up six wireless network towers in various parts of the city to set up a “six-point site failure ring,” guaranteeing that the network will remain up and running even if there is an issue at one of the towers, whether that be due to damage or high demand at a single tower, he said.

“What we want to do is create a wireless infrastructure around the city in a kind of ring topology, which is going to create redundancy around the ring,” Estrada added.

Through this network, the city will be able to control more than a handful of its systems remotely, including outdoor cameras, light controls, and irrigation controls, while also creating the network infrastructure necessary for the Imperial Police Department to be able to monitor public spaces remotely and to record the security feeds that the cameras would produce.

Imperial Information Technology Director R. Alejandro Estrada (far left) presents the city’s Wi-Fi plan, also known as a “Smart City” concept, to the City Council on March 2. | SCREEN CAPTURE

Alongside this new infrastructure, the city will be purchasing 34 new high-definition dome security cameras which will be installed in public spaces throughout the city. While the use of security cameras is not new to the city of Imperial, this purchase will increase the number of working cameras for the city tenfold.

“In total we currently have 13 cameras. … In good shape? Three or four,” Estrada said.

The new cameras will be high-definition, with zoom capabilities, and a 100-foot infrared distance. This means that the cameras will be able to see for at least 100 feet no matter the time of day and making identifying perpetrators of crimes far easier to identify.

In total, Wireless Broadband Infrastructure Project will cost the city of Imperial $734,953, allocated from its American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city was initially allocated $937,668 for broadband infrastructure improvements but had previously spent $121,062.18 in February on citywide cybersecurity improvements. Any funds left after the completion of this project will be used to continue to expand the broadband network.

A map of purposed locations for signal towers to provide the city of Imperial with city-wide Wi-Fi connectivity. | COUTESY IMAGE

To address immediate concerns for Imperial residents struggling to gain Internet access, the Imperial City Council approved an Imperial Public Library program during the Wednesday, March 16 council meeting which will make 10 home connectivity kits available to be checked out through the library.

These home connectivity kits include a Chromebook, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a mouse, a headset, and a notebook case with instructions as to how to access the internet. In addition to the kits the library was also able to acquire 20 extra Chromebooks, 22 hot spots, and six iPads, which will also be available for library patrons to be used within the library.

Home access for the technology will be limited to those who are 18 years or older or who have a signed agreement between the library and the parent or guardian. All must have an active address in the city of Imperial, have a government-issued photo ID, have an active library card, and have no late fees or penalties within the library.

This program will have no fiscal impact on the city, as the home connectivity kits, nine of the Chromebooks, and seven of the hotspots were provided by the Southern California Library Cooperative and the State Library, through opportunities created by the American Rescue Plan Act, while the rest of the technology was purchased through the library’s literacy program.