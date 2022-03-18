Southwest Hopes ‘Planets’ Align for Performance

EL CENTRO — In the back of the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts, there’s a room hidden away from the main Southwest High School campus, one filled with music and passionate student musicians.

It’s where Southwest senior Dante Villegas has been preparing for one of his first performances with the larger school orchestra as it prepares for a concert.

Dante plays viola, an instrument he has been playing since fifth grade. Since his introduction to the symphony, Dante has been able to do more and more advanced pieces, and on an increasingly grander scale.

“Just being in the orchestra, making music with other students around me, you feel the most alive when you are playing with everyone and everyone’s making music,” Dante said recently. “For me, that feeling is unmatched. It brings me the most joy, just playing music and getting to do something I love with people with the same goals who also enjoy it.”

That practice and performance space where Dante and his classmates are rehearsing is the home of the award-winning Southwest High Orchestra, which has put the school on the map of music programs around the country. Under the direction of Dr. Matthew Busse, he gives all the credit to the dedication and talent of the students.

Southwest orchestra members Anna Valeria Hernandez (from left), 17, follows the lead of Dominika Reyes, 17, and Bryan Phung, 15, as they practice Thursday, March 17 for a weekend performance with the Imperial Valley Symphony at Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

At the moment, the orchestra is preparing for its biggest concert of the year, a huge full orchestra performance with the Imperial Valley Symphony and musicians from San Diego.

On Thursday, March 17, there were only a few of the 15 to 20 students who are in the program in the band room practicing for the largest orchestra any of them have ever performed in.

The Imperial Valley Symphony concert on Saturday, March 19 will be a performance of “Mars” and “Jupiter” from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” along with a selection of other works, some even composed by Busse in collaboration with a former student, with close to 70 musicians performing together, students and adults alike. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. at Jimmie Cannon Theater.

As the students went over pieces from the upcoming performance, Southwest senior and violinist Lorelie Lara said the orchestra is like a family where she can express her passion for music. She has loved working with others who are into music, including working with adults who showed her how to improve.

“I like building friendships along with people who have the same passion as me,” Lorelei said. “They just get you; it’s a certain vibe that matches up and they are like my family. It’s nice coming every day and playing with them.”

Lorelei said she is looking forward to playing a piece from “The Planets” and that the music helps to visualize the celestial bodies, “because Jupiter is a big planet and when you think of Jupiter you think of an elephant or Santa Claus, because he’s big,” she said. Orchestral music helps emote a visual for people, she added.

Both Lorelei and Dante plan to continue in music after they graduate high school. Dante wants to continue studying the viola and wants to continue in orchestras and working together with others to produce music. Lorelei is hoping to study musical theory in hopes of being a music teacher in the future.

Byran Phung, 15, checks his music before he starts to practice inside the Southwest High School orchestra room behind the Jimmie Cannon Theater on Thursday, March 17. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The reputation of the Southwest orchestra has helped give its students a wider stage. The ensemble and its musicians have gone on to win many awards and be featured in various venues in different cities like San Francisco, Chicago, and New York. The orchestra also consistently receives top recognition from the American String Teachers Association conventions in Atlanta, Orlando, and San Francisco.

Sadly, Busse said, interest in orchestral and classical music seems to have waned over the years as students go toward other electives, and he said feeder programs from the middle schools have seen participation numbers drop.

Both Dante and Lorelei came from the Wilson Junior High School orchestra program. Busse said he hopes to build up the feeder programs, which include Kennedy Middle School and McCabe Union. He also wants to continue to strengthen Southwest’s program.

“It is sometimes a struggle to get students to that point (where they are performing alongside larger groups) due to students being involved in so many other activities, but having them experience the joys of performing music should give not just me, but parents and the entire community a sense of pride,” Busse said.

Symphonic music has always had a hard road to hoe in the Imperial Valley.

The IV Symphony, formerly the Imperial Valley Chamber Orchestra, formed from a group that met in September 1974 at the home of the late Dr. Keith MacGaffey, a well-known local physician, classical bassoonist, and musical impresario, who was constantly arranging instrumental ensembles to play for various functions.

Southwest performance from October. | MEGAN JONES VIDEO

The IV Symphony gave Imperial Valley musicians a performance vehicle that until it formation required travel to other ensembles in San Diego Yuma.

Joel Jacklich, also an original member, became the conductor and music director shortly thereafter. He retired from that role in 2020. For many years, Jacklich struggled with the same challenges that Busse does today in drawing the ears and interests of local patrons.

In addition to its primary purpose of mounting concerts, the Imperial Valley Symphony Association has provided an active scholarship program for decades, including an annual Young Artists’ Competition, private music study scholarships, and scholarships for summer music camp. Since its inception, the IVSA has given more than $72,700 in music scholarships to Valley music students.

“We are hoping that the community understands and appreciates the value of this program and the fact that is has national recognition to help bring awareness (and) that this program should no longer be a hidden gem but one of great pride for the Valley and unique in its accomplishments,” Busse said. “We need people to attend our performances and know that we are here.”