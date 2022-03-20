Developer Seeks IID Directors’ Communications

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A law firm representing Sunpin Solar, a solar development company upgrading a vital Imperial Irrigation District energy transmission line, has submitted a public records request to the IID for all electronic communication referencing Sunpin and the Chinese Communist Party.

As Sunpin awaits that information, Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez has retracted his allegations that Sunpin Solar is funded by or connected to the Chinese Communist Party, an about-face after doubling down on his assertions on social media and his insistence to the Calexico Chronicle that he would not apologize.

Gonzalez said he and his fellow directors discussed the matter in closed session on Tuesday, March 15. He said that the board did not take formal action, but that the majority urged him to post the retraction.

“I only did it to comply with the board,” Gonzalez said on Saturday, March 19 regarding his decision to post the retraction.

Neither IID officials nor board members reported any action taken in closed session regarding the matter. Gonzalez touched on the matter during board member comments, saying he had concerns about the energy grid and took personal responsibility for his comments.

Gonzalez’s retraction comes nearly a week after a law firm representing Sunpin Solar ordered Gonzalez and other IID agents to cease and desist from making further defamatory statements against Sunpin Solar, to delete the social media comments and to publish a retraction on social media “which must be acceptable” to Sunpin.

The California Public Records Act request, dated March 12, seeks all materials and comments made by the five IID directors over email or text messages that involve Sunpin, communism and Chinese people, according to Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo.

“We have to relinquish information in our personal phones and work phones,” Galindo said to the Calexico Chronicle on Saturday, March 19.

Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas and IID’s Governmental Affairs Specialist Antonio Ortega confirmed the request.

“I am in receipt of communication from our legal department stating that a PRA has been solicited on behalf of Sunpin,” Cardenas said. “They’re requesting all communications — electronic, text messaging, any messaging — related to Sunpin and the S-Line in the context of Chinese communist references. I have given authorization to IID staff to canvas all my devices regarding Sunpin.”

The records request was filed days after San Diego-based de Castro, P.C. Attorneys & Counselor, which represents Sunpin Solar, sent the initial cease and desist letter to Director Gonzalez.

“We are aware that you and IID have publicly posted several false statements on social media about Sunpin Solar on several accounts, including under ‘Imperial Irrigation District Division 4’ and ‘Imperial Irrigation District Div. 4 Javier Gonzalez.’ These false statements include that Sunpin Solar is owned by ‘Chinese communist leaders’, that Sunpin is a company ‘funded by the Chinese Communist party,’ and similar statements(.) These false statements are very damaging to Sunpin Solar. They are intended to encourage hatred, contempt, and ridicule upon Sunpin Solar and harm its business,” the first letter stated.

Starting last week Gonzalez made a series of posts on Facebook accusing “Chinese National communist leaders and Chinese communist companies working and leading IID projects like the S-Line projects and others.”

“We are very concerned regarding the construction of IID’s S-line. Our concerns include who is really actually involved and funding the project. We won’t be supporting any action on this matter until further notice and an investigation into the ties between companies involved and communist state owned enterprises,” reads another post on Gonzalez’s page.

Gonzalez deleted those posts after receiving the cease and desist letter, but he said to the Calexico Chronicle that he would not apologize.

“I wanted to inform my constituents about things I’m concerned about,” Gonzalez said on March 12. “There’s been a lot of talk in the past about Chinese companies, communist — whatever — companies building our infrastructure. For me, it’s like letting my enemy build my house. But it’s not about Sunpin. Any company that invests in our infrastructure, we have to be careful.

“I responded to (the letter), I deleted the posts, I never said any communist government owned anybody. I’m not going to apologize, I did more than enough. I said Chinese communists were funding Sunpin, I never said ‘ownership.’ This should close that,” Gonzalez continued.

But Gonzalez doubled-down on his comments on the Calexico Chronicle’s Facebook page after it broke the news about the cease-and-desist letter on March 13.

Gonzalez disavowed those statements a few days later.

In a screenshot of a signed statement posted on one of his Facebook pages on Thursday, March 17, Gonzalez said that there was no evidence backing his allegations that Sunpin Solar was owned by members of the Chinese Communist Party and funded by that party, and that his Facebook followers should not rely upon those statements.

“In these posts, I stated my concern and belief that ‘Chinese National communist leaders and Chinese communist companies’ were ‘leading ID projects like the S-Line projects and others’ and that this posed a ‘critical national security threat.’ Upon review and further investigation, I have determined that these statements were made without any evidentiary support that I have subsequently been able to find.”

Director Galindo said that his comments risked embroiling the district in a lawsuit.

“He was told that if there was a civil libel lawsuit, the district may not protect him,” Galindo said.

Cardenas said he did not share Gonzalez’s concerns about Sunpin’s ownership or affiliations.

“A lot of our due diligence in regards to vendors and contract awards have numerous agencies that provide oversight to include CAISO, the California Energy Commission and other state regulatory agencies,” Cardenas said. “When it comes to critical infrastructure projects, IID has always treated those projects with heavy scrutiny to ensure we are not jeopardizing our security and most importantly and ensuring that we provide reliability of delivery of energy.”