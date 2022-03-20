“Witch, witch, there goes the witch!”

And suddenly it’s 1950s America all over again.

A few days ago I read a piece in this paper that had me race to my calendar to ascertain the century (still, the 21st, thank goodness!), check for a short in my time machine’s flux capacitor and then pinch myself to determine whether I was awake or stranded in someone’s paranoid dream …

One of the directors of the Imperial Irrigation District (who will not be named to save them further embarrassment) ran to their keyboard and posted on social media that “communists” (and/or a communist government) used “other names” in order to do business with the IID, for a contract to upgrade one of its transmission lines. No names were named, just the naked allegation, “communists!”

(Marxist? Leninist? Trotskyist? Stalinist? Maoist? Castroist? etc., etc., etc …)

And it felt as if someone suddenly channeled the long since buried and near-forgotten drunken ghost of “Tail-gunner” Joe McCarthy, the paranoid senator from Wisconsin who made a name for himself by pointing fingers and claiming they pointed in the direction of a coven of … wait for it, “communists.”

The tail-gunner promiscuously pointed his finger and wagged his tongue at politically and economically vulnerable folks. His nasty, withering, unproven accusations cost hundreds of innocent folks promising careers and even their reputations. McCarthy’s scorched-earth slander took no prisoners. A sad and tragic chapter in American history.

And so, the delusional behavior begins anew in our fair Valley.

This director, apparently out of the blue, made a “communist” link to Sunpin solar. No more, no less. No proof, no names, no documentation. Just a naked allegation. Just your everyday, run-of-the-mill witch-hunt …

To what end? Who knows? Has this director bothered to check the labels on their shoes, their socks, their pants and shirts and jackets? Or the source of the guts of their home electronics?

I could go on but the hundreds upon hundreds of “Made in China” items that skew our national balance of trade with, gulp, China leaves me breathless. I leave you to look up or google “Foxconn.” ‘Nuff said.

And now, if you will excuse me, I must talk to Howard Beale. I suspect he’s meddling with the “primal forces of nature.”

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.