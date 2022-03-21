HOLTVILLE — Holtville High School boys soccer players Jose Garcia and Raul Sierra were named to the All-Imperial Valley League first team for their efforts this past season.

While the Vikings struggled in the tough IVL, Garcia, a senior, and Sierra, a junior, stood out for their play this season. Holtville junior Jacob Tumbaga and freshman Andres Fregoso were named All-IVL second-team players for their work on the field.

Calexico High School senior Brandon Galvan was named the IVL boys soccer Athlete of the Year as he led the Bulldogs to the IVL title and a berth in the CIF-San Diego Section Division I playoffs.

Javier Bernal, Calexico’s longtime head coach, was named the IVL Coach of the Year.

Joining Galvan on the first team was Bulldog seniors Jesse Nunez and Pedro Cruz and junior Roger Cabrera. Also on the first team was Southwest seniors German Molina and Israel Munoz and junior Vicente Zamora, Central Union juniors Oscar Araque, David Zavala and Cesar Becerra.

Calexico had four players earn All-IVL second-team honors in seniors Gael Gonzalez and Julio Michel, junior Luis Martinez and sophomore Jay Patino. Also on the second team was Southwest juniors Andres Velez, Thomas Williams and Lio Velez, Central senior Sergio Inzunza, junior David Fernandez and freshman Angel Sandoval.

In the Desert League, two players from Vincent Memorial Catholic High earned All-DL first-team recognition in junior Luis Velatti and sophomore Ricardo Malo. Two more Scots were named to the second team in juniors Andre Estrella and Victor Gonzalez.

Imperial High senior Lenny Garcia was named the DL Athlete of the Year for leading the Tigers to the DL crown and the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship. Imperial coach Marco Aguilera was named the DL Coach of the Year.

Others on the All-DL first team include Imperial juniors John Salazar, Jorge Nunez, Nathan Luna and Saul Gonzalez, Brawley seniors Jorge Haro and Emmanuel Mendoza and junior Gabriel Morales plus Palo Verde Valley seniors Brock Peterson and Josiah Green.

The All-DL second team was comprised of Imperial juniors Leonardo Lopez, Sebastian Gutierrez and Justin Garcia plus sophomore Demian Espinoze, Brawley senior Manuel Rojas, junior Nathan Urbano and sophomore David Madris and Palo Verde Valley senior Justin Iriate and junior Joshua Perez.