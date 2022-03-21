City, Calexico Parents Athletic Assoc. to Ink Field Deal

CALEXICO — Being the “fighter” that she is, Calexico Parents Athletic Association founder Carmen Estrada did not pull any punches during a recent City Council meeting where it recognized her tireless advocacy and approved a deal to allow the nonprofit she founded to build a soccer field at Cordova Park.

Estrada first landed a series of jabs aimed at both the council and city staff when it came time for the council to honor the 64-year-old Calexico resident for the 27 years she has worked to promote and organize youth sports in the city.

In spite of the council’s praise and conciliatory tone for having initially delayed her recognition during the March 16 meeting, Estrada nonetheless went on the offensive. First, she reminded city officials of the dirty and muddy conditions that CPAA soccer players have been enduring at the fields they use.

She then highlighted the strong pull that the association has had on youths from throughout the Valley since its inception, and the frustration she has felt because of the amount of years she has spent asking for the city’s help in improving the retention basins the association’s participants regularly use.

Calexico Parents Athletic Association founder Carmen Estrada was recognized by the Calexico City Council on March 16 for her tireless advocacy. The council also approved a deal to allow the nonprofit she founded to build a soccer field at Cordova Park. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“I think this might be the last time I come here because I can no longer support the promises and lies,” Estrada told the council in Spanish.

But she was back again later in the meeting when the council discussed a separate resolution regarding an agreement between the city and CPAA to allow the association to design and construct a soccer field at Adrian C. Cordova Memorial Park.

Though the council ultimately voted unanimously to approve the agreement, the action was not without some suspense and drama.

At one point, Estrada expressed lukewarm support for the agreement, though she previously had conferred with city officials who explained it to her. Her reluctance then prompted the council to ask whether she preferred to have it tabled, with council member Raul Ureña initially motioning, then retracting that motion, to do so.

Her unease with the agreement appeared to have stemmed from the absence of four written amendments she had recently submitted to city officials that asked for a few concessions on behalf of the Calexico Parents Athletic Association.

Those provisions requested that the city waive all of the soccer field’s construction permit fees, and waive for CPAA’s requirement to pay the city’s park rental fees for practices, tournaments and binational games for a period of five years with the option to renew.

Additionally, CPAA requested to have priority use of the Cordova Park soccer field, and have the agreement’s language modified to state that any potential termination by the city of the deal must provide an explicit reason.

Those provisions were to be incorporated into the agreement upon its passage by the council.

Prior to the resolution’s approval, Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia had also expressed initial unease with its passage because of the potential ramifications the provisions might have on the agreement’s legality and enforcement.

He, too, initially supported the tabling of the agenda item so that city staff could determine the impact, if any, that the four amendments would have on the agreement.

City Attorney Carlos Campos indicated that the four amendments did not appear to have any direct bearing on the agreement’s legitimacy and were mainly a matter of policy that the city had the discretion to enact.

The agreement itself mostly lays out the terms by which the CPAA must proceed with for the soccer field’s design and construction. It requires the use of a licensed contractor, the payment of prevailing wages, as well as insurance and surety bonds.

Yet, it was council member Gloria Romo who forcibly argued against tabling the resolution, considering all the work that all parties had undertaken to get it on the agenda. Since the council could simply direct city staff to add the amendments, Romo suggested a vote was in order.

“This is not something that has to wait,” she said in Spanish.

Longtime CPAA volunteer Jesse Garcia was also recognized by the council during the March 16 meeting. Garcia has been a longtime advocate for youth sports who currently serves on the city’s Parks, Recreation, Beautification & Senior Services Commission.