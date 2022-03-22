CALEXICO — A clear sign that the Calexico Fire Department is no longer considered a top destination for employment as a firefighter is a decrease in its number of recent applicants.

In 2021, when the department announced it had six openings for firefighters, 12 people applied. Compared to the more than 200 individuals who applied for two openings in 1998, the former figure reflects an apparent lack of interest in the department as a place of employment, Calexico Firefighters Association officials said.

One reason for the apparent disinterest is the department’s base salary for firefighters, which this year stood equal to the state’s $15 minimum wage. Over the past 15 years, that hourly pay rate has risen only about $1, said department Engineer Matthew Bush.

Additionally, recent calls for service in Calexico tend to rank higher compared to other local fire departments. In 2021, the department fielded 5,100 calls, compared to 3,000 calls for the Brawley Fire Department, and 5,300 calls for El Centro Fire Department.

Though El Centro’s department received more calls for service, it employs 34 fire personnel, compared to Calexico’s 26, according to a presentation by the Calexico Firefighters Association.

“With these numbers here how are we as a fire department supposed to retain and recruit employees, especially when other departments in the Valley make more and work less?” Bush asked the City Council during the presentation at its March 16 regular meeting.

Calexico Firefighter Joshua Paddock gets on his breathing apparatus after arriving on the scene of a vacant house fire in the 1000 block of Rockwood Avenue on Monday night, March 21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The working conditions are likely to blame for a turnover rate that Firefighter Joshua Paddock described as being too high. In the past 10 years, some 15 employees have left the department, and three are on the verge of leaving, he said.

“We’re having trouble hiring paramedics,” Paddock told the council. “The last two hirings we were unable to get any paramedics into the city.”

The agency also differs from other local fire departments in that it transports individuals in need of further care to the local hospitals. When needed, a patient’s transportation often adds up to an hour to a call for service.

“That’s a big difference compared to the other departments,” Paddock said. “That’s a large work demand on us as well.”

And though the ambulances’ operation adds to the department’s overall workload, Paddock said their deployment in the city helps keep a patient’s transportation costs lower than if they had to use a private entity like AMR.

State law restricts a public agency such as the Calexico Fire Department from charging anything above what it costs the department to provide and maintain its services. A private company such as AMR can set ambulance transportation costs at its own discretion, Engineer Bush said.

Even so, the department’s ambulance service generates about $1 million on an annual basis.

“We receive the least financial contribution from the city for on-the-floor employees than anyone else, all while providing the most revenue for (the city) than any other department,” Bush said.

Currently, the department is working with City Manager Miguel Figueroa to address its recruitment and retention concerns. Part of that effort includes applying for federal funds that will help offset the costs associated with the department’s response to calls for service related to border crossers.

The city experiences an estimated total of 1.1 million pedestrian and vehicle crossings on an annual basis, Paddock said. About 40 percent of the department’s calls for service are related to cross-border travelers, he said.

“We’ve been working on federal funding for that federal load on the city,” Paddock said, adding that it may take the form of a federally funded ambulance like the community of San Ysidro deploys.

Calexico Firefighter and Paramedic Jose Duarte confers with a fellow fire official about a fire in the 1000 block of Rockwood Avenue on Monday, March 21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The last time that firefighters’ salaries were provided a cost of living increase came in about 2007. That 2.5 percent increase was bolstered by a 4 percent salary raise that all city employees were awarded in 2020.

The two separate salary enhancements equaled a 6.5 percent raise, yet hardly kept pace with the 35 percent increase in the cost of living due to inflation over the past 15 years, the Firefighters Association reported.

As concerning as the presentation was for the council to hear, it also prompted members to express sympathy for the department and offer some assurances that the agency’s problems will not go ignored.

“All I think I can say is have patience,” Mayor Javier Moreno said. “We’re getting there.”

Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia said he was grateful for the department’s commitment and dedication, and aware of its concerns.

“I don’t want to say that we didn’t know,” he said. “Rest assured, we’ll take them into consideration.”

Council member Raul Ureña said the presentation’s highlighting of the pay disparities between the city’s fire and police personnel, in comparison to El Centro’s fire and police personnel, was equally insightful and concerning.

During his remarks, Engineer Bush had disclosed how the Fire Department’s base salary for a new firefighter was 20.7 percent less than the base pay for a new Calexico police officer. For senior personnel the difference is even greater, with fire captains earning about 29.7 percent less than that of a police sergeant.

In El Centro, salaries for newly hired and senior officers are about equal with those of newly hired and senior fire personnel, Bush said.