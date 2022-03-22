El Centro Library Gets Zip Books Grant

EL CENTRO — The California State Library in February awarded the El Centro Public Library $10,800 to participant in the State Library’s Zip Book program. Through the Zip Book program library card holders who are not able to find a book or book-on-tape in the library catalog that they want can order it through this program.

This award allows the library to purchase a requested item from Amazon.com and it will be sent from Amazon directly to their address of the person who has made the request. But to participate in this free and fast service users must have a library card with El Centro Public Library.

After the Zip Book material has been used the borrower can return it directly back to the service desk to credit their account. It is a beneficial program because a user gets the requested item fast, and the returned items becomes part of the library’s permanent collection.

For more information about Zip Books or to search the ECPL catalog and to make a Zip book request either visit the library at 1140 N Imperial Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 or complete the request form from online catalog at this address: http://www.cityofelcentro.org/library/index.asp?m=1&page=73