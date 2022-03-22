Online Survey to Help Find Ideal Superintendent?

CALEXICO — A consulting firm hired by the Calexico Unified School District board to assist in finding the next superintendent has launched an online survey to help shape a desirable list of candidates.

Concurrently, the application window to apply for the position opened this week.

“In the coming weeks, we will spend time conducting focus groups with various stakeholders, including principals, parents, employee association representatives, civic/community leaders, and district office staff,” according to Juan López, search adviser with Education Support Services Group.

ESS is a consulting firm from Cerritos that assists school districts with superintendent searches, governance training, human resources, and more, according to a Calexico Unified press release.

“All employees and members of the community are invited to complete an online survey to collect community views regarding the district’s opportunities and challenges and identify qualities and characteristics essential for success for the incoming superintendent,” López added.

The district board is seeking its replacement for Carlos Gonzales, whose tenure as superintendent will end when his contract expires on June 30. During a special meeting of the CUSD Board of Trustees on Nov. 9, the board voted 3-1 to not extend Gonzales’ contract.

That decision came as a scathing report by a workplace investigator keyed in on the tendency of some board members to not closely follow the board’s bylaws and district’s policies, as well as engaging in behavior that apparently contributed to what the investigator described as a “toxic relationship” with Gonzales and his executive cabinet.

Superintendent Carlos Gonzales (second from left) sits on the dais with the Calexico Unified School District Board of Trustees moments after it was announced the board voted 3-1 to not renew his employment contract when it expires on June 30, 2022. The announcement was made during a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. | VIDEO CAPTURE

The district is also in the midst of a protracted contract stalemate with its teachers’ union, Associated Calexico Teachers.

The window to apply for the superintendent post closes on April 18, while the window to take the survey closes April 7 at 5 p.m.

The survey can be found on the district website at www.cusdk12.org or directly here.

ESS and the board are releasing a timeline of sorts for the hiring process.

The findings from the interviews and survey will be presented to the board on April 14 at its meeting, according to the press release.

“ESS will use the information to develop a leadership profile to guide the recruitment, screening, interview, and selection process. After all applications are submitted, the ESS consultants will thoroughly screen qualified candidates, which will take a few weeks,” according to the release.

A list of applicants resembling the “leadership profile” will be presented to the board. The new superintendent’s contract is expected to be on the agenda of the board meeting on May 26 and a selection to be made by June 1, according to the release.

“The governing board’s decision to retain Education Support Services to advise and engage in the search for our district’s next superintendent shows a commitment to finding the best candidate for the position through an open and transparent process, while also protecting the confidentiality of our high-quality applicants,” board President Lorenzo Calderon stated in the release.